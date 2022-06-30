ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayre, PA

Guthrie walk-in locations will be closed on July 4th

By Pat Giblin
 2 days ago

SAYRE, PA ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Guthrie Medical Group in Sayre, Pa., the Guthrie Clinic Pharmacy and all regional offices throughout the Southern Tier will be closed on Independence Day.

Walk-in Care at all Guthrie locations will also be closed on the 4th. Guthrie has local walk-in locations in Sayre, Ithaca, and Cortland among others.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre and its Towanda campus, along with Guthrie Cortland Medical Center will still be in full operation.

