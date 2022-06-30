ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox Opened Up About the ‘Process’ of Going to Therapy With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

By Kristyn Burtt
 2 days ago
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are doing the work behind the scenes to make their future marriage a success . That means making sure they are taking care of their mental health, both individually and as a couple. It was something that became crucial to them as MGK’s ongoing battle with depression led to a suicide attempt in July 2020 shortly after his father passed away.

Fox revealed to Entertainment Tonight that they’ve “ done every form of therapy that exists ” and admitted that it’s “really difficult” to discuss certain topics, but she does see the benefits. “We’ve found a therapist that really works for us, couples and individually, and it’s definitely a process, it’s not an easy one,” the Jennifer’s Body star continued, “Our therapist said that a relationship is basically the process of breaking each other down, but most people don’t have the tools to build each other back up, to rebuild.”

The duo wants to make their union last for the long haul, so Fox described their therapy journey as one of “suffering and passion and love and the repeat cycles.” The most important aspect of seeking help is that they are “doing [it] together” to make sure they are on the same page and building a foundation for their family. It was Fox who was there for him on that dark night when he tried to commit suicide — she was on the phone with him while she was away shooting a film in Bulgaria. Machine Gun Kelly’s near-death experience was a wake-up call that he needed help, not only with his depression, but also with his substance abuse.

In his Hulu documentary, Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink , the singer lovingly calls his fiancée “the sun” because she is his guardian angel. “That’s what helps me write those songs,” he said. “Cause it’s just like every fairy tale that they never told you in school…the passion between us is just otherworldly.” That passion is what fuels their romance , but it does take some work — and it’s something they are willing to work through together.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help and support are always available . The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be called any time at 1-800-273-8255.

