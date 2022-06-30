ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, WY

Hiker NW of Dubois Mauled by a Bear He Surprised

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hiker in the Wind River Range northwest of Dubois is hospitalized in Billings today after being mauled by a bear, believed to have been a grizzly. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department said the...

Firefighters on scene of fire at old Denny's building

BILLINGS - Firefighters and emergency responders are at the scene of a large fire in Downtown Billings. The building that previously served as a Denny's location caught fire late Friday night. There was no immediate indication as to the cause of the fire. Billings police say the fire is under...
BILLINGS, MT
Man Dies From Injuries 5 Days After Wyoming Crash

A man who was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash west of Jackson earlier this month has died, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Friday, June 17, near milepost 12.4 on Wyoming 22. The patrol says 57-year-old Idaho resident Kyle Covell was headed...
JACKSON, WY
Rainbow Family Gathering ‘officially’ starts tomorrow

This year’s gathering of the Rainbow Family in the Routt National Forest just over the Wyoming state line “officially” starts tomorrow. Attendees have been amassing at Adams Park for the last two weeks. Some have arrived in run-down, hippie-style school buses true to their stereotype, others in...
CARBON COUNTY, WY
Someone accused of shooting boy in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Someone allegedly shot a boy in Billings Friday around 1:51 a.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the boy is at a local hospital, and there is no threat to the public. Detectives are on scene, and an investigation is ongoing. We are working to find...
BILLINGS, MT
Crash prompts intersection closure in Billings

The Billings Police Department is responding to a car accident on Wednesday afternoon where the subject of the accident is pinned on 20th Avenue West and King Avenue West. Due to the vehicle crash, the intersection of King Avenue is completely shut down and residents are asked to use a different route to reach their destination.
BILLINGS, MT
Coroner requests help in locating next of kin

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Coroner’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating the next of kin of Michael Stephen Craig, who was born on Oct. 22, 1954. If the public has any information, please contact the Coroner’s office via phone at 307-249-6267 or by e-mail at bblue@tetoncountywy.gov.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Wildfire starts on Bridger-Teton National Forest

Fire season just got officially underway in the Jackson Hole area as the first incident of the season was reported Tuesday, June 28 at about 3:30pm. The Sandy Fire is currently 15 acres in size, spotting into continuous fuel sources, so the risk for expansion is worrisome. The fire is burning on the Big Piney Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in the Cliff Creek area about six miles west of Bondurant. It is in the vicinity of the confluence of Sandy and Marshall creeks, just south of Monument Ridge.
JACKSON, WY
DUI suspected in three-car fatal accident on US-87

FERGUS COUNTY, Mont. - On Saturday, June 25, just after 3:40 p.m., a multivehicle accident near Lewiston on US-87 left one dead and one injured. According to Montana Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old Billings man was driving westbound in a Buick Lesabre on US-87 when he drifted into the opposite lane and into oncoming traffic.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings Chamber Finds Issues with Metra Management

Yesterday, the Billings Chamber of Commerce sent out a letter on their position with the Management of MetraPark. Outlining what they feel is right, and wrong, with the current happenings at the venue, and how to bring MetraPark to the fullest potential. Recently, an audit was performed on MetraPark and...
BILLINGS, MT
Yellowstone Regional Airport is Taking Off!

Aaron Buck, Yellowstone Regional Airport Director, and Bob Redmond, YRA board member, talked about how the airport is doing as far as passengers, the pilot shortage, capacity and expansion in the future. The airport is moving forward on a 10,000 square foot expansion on the east end of the airport. There may also be a new carrier at the airport with Alaska Airlines starting negotiations to have a presence at YRA in the next two to four years.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Stillwater, Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 21:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Big Horn; Stillwater; Yellowstone The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Stillwater County in south central Montana Western Big Horn County in south central Montana Southwestern Yellowstone County in south central Montana * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 913 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Laurel, or 14 miles southwest of Billings, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Billings, Laurel, Lockwood, Huntley, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Pryor and Park City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
Heads Up! Road closures on the fourth

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Town of Jackson will close a number of roads on July 3-4 for Fourth of July festivities. Deloney Ave. between Cache and Center will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. on July 3 to prepare for the Lion’s Club July Fourth Breakfast. On July...
JACKSON, WY
Gordon to ratify Wyoming abortion ban

The Supreme Court’s overturning of the landmark opinion on Roe v. Wade set off protests throughout Wyoming where abortion could become illegal in as little as 30 days. A sizable gathering on town square was noted Friday afternoon as commuters honked in approval of the grassroots effort. At least...

