19 new state laws go into effect July 1

By Gary Dymski
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No cost legal services for immigrants, expanded Medicaid coverage for pregnancies that come under certain income levels and revised rules for short-term rentals for Clark County are among the 19 new laws that go into effect Friday (July 1).

A list of the new laws is at the Nevada Legislature web site.

Assembly Bill 376 allocates $500,000 to UNLV’s Nevada Immigration Clinic, which provides free immigration legal services.

Medicaid eligibility is expanded for pregnant people who are 200% below the federal poverty level, up from 165%, in AB189. The new law also extends post-delivery coverage from 60 days to 12 months.

Clark County Commissioners approved an ordinance regulating short-term rentals a few weeks ago.

The ordinance was required under AB363, which allows the return of short-term rentals — like Airbnb — to operate in unincorporated Clark County. The ordinance includes rules that prohibit more than one short-term rental to be within 1,000 feet of another.

Under the ordinance, the county also is allowed to inspect the residential units without advance notice.

Comments / 17

Jim
2d ago

Just what we needed...more laws. We don't even enforce existing laws. When I see the word "immigrants" in reference to a law, it's co de for illegals & my tax dollars pay for all their benefits.

MJinvegas
2d ago

Another reason Sisolak needs to go! Im all for helping those in need but the influx of illegals in Nevada is just to keep Southern NV blue. The votes count the people who live and work and pay taxes do not!

Jackie Steffek
2d ago

What about are own there was a quote charity starts at home are people deserve this treatment our government had gave to other country's and has broke ours start looking at are own wake up America

