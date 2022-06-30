ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

First Prisoner Killed by The Electric Chair Was From Buffalo

By Yasmin Young
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I don't know if this is something to be proud of, but the first prisoner to be executed by the electric chair was from Buffalo. He committed a grisly murder, which lead to him being sentenced to death. William Kemmler of Buffalo had the honor of being the first...

wblk.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WIBX 950

Massive Bear Severely Mauled Buffalo, New York Man

A man is recovering after getting severely mauled by a grizzly bear from Buffalo, New York. He was hiking when the bear encountered him and the incident happened so suddenly that he could not fight back. He was found and taken to the hospital by helicopter. The 68-year-old man was...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Red Flag Law petitions skyrocket statewide since Buffalo shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Let's go in-depth on an existing gun law in New York State that has been used more often recently. The number of Red Flag Law petitions in the state has skyrocketed in the five weeks since the mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14. The Red Flag Law allows families, police officers, and others to ask federal courts to order the removal of firearms from people at extreme risk of harming themselves or others.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Baltimore

Crabs For A Cause: Jimmy’s Famous Seafood To Host Fundraiser For Victims Of Buffalo Mass Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is holding a fundraiser next week to benefit the people of Buffalo, N.Y. after a mass shooting at a grocery store in May rocked the community and the nation. Ten people were killed and three more were wounded when a man opened fire at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo on May 14, in what authorities called a case of racially motivated violent extremism. Eleven of the 13 victims were African American. Jimmy’s partnered with Charm City Bills Backers, a local Buffalo Bills fan club, Genesee Brewing Company, and Labatt to throw a crab feast, dubbed “Crabs For...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Tonawanda Woman Arrested By New York State Police For Larceny In Lockport

A Western New York woman was arrested by New York State Police at the Walmart in Lockport for Larceny. NYSP Troopers arrested the woman after receiving a call to the Walmart Supercenter located on South Transit Road. Angela Fitzsimons, who was allegedly trying to exit the store with unpaid merchandise, was stopped by Walmart employees. She was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny. She was taken into custody by Troopers and taken to the State Police precinct in Lockport for processing. She was released with a ticket and will return to court in Lockport at a later date.
LOCKPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

Buffalo man to take on Joey Chestnut in Nathan’s hot dog contest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nothing says another year of American independence from England like the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Championship. This year, a local man will attempt to take down world champion Joey Chestnut in the men’s competition. Buffalo native and Army veteran Ronnie Hartman will venture across the state […]
BUFFALO, NY
Hot 99.1

Caught! Upstate NY Man Steals Car, Forgets Cars Need Gas to Run

Stealing a car: it's a sad story, but it's not an overly unique story. A man from Buffalo, New York stole a car earlier this week, and in the process of exiting the crime scene. He was fully entrenched in the New York Thruway, and was keeping himself hidden in plain sight amongst the traffic surrounding him.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local humanitarian Evette Phillips-Garcia of ‘We R Buffalo Strong’ opens restaurant in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y (WIVB) — If you’re unfamiliar with the name Evette Phillips-Garcia, surely you’ve heard of her foundation We R Buffalo Strong. The non-profit volunteer organization has served Buffalo’s homeless population for years, providing homecooked meals year-round including holidays. On Wednesday, July 6, Phillips-Garcia plans to share her love of food in another way with […]
BUFFALO, NY
Public Safety
chautauquatoday.com

Buffalo Man Arrested in JPD GIVE Enforcement Detail

A Buffalo man was arrested on several charges as the result of a GIVE enforcement detail conducted in Jamestown on Thursday. Jamestown Police were in the area of Newland Avenue and Forest Avenue shortly after 4:30 PM, when they saw 26-year-old Michael Bland near the sidewalk. Officers made contact with Bland, who was known to have an active Jamestown City Court warrant for his arrest. Police say Bland reached into his pockets and continued to reach for something as he was being commanded to remove his hands. Bland led officers on a brief foot pursuit after they tried to take his hands out of his pockets. As Bland was being taken into custody, he allegedly tried to conceal a quantity of cocaine. In addition to the arrest warrant, Bland was charged with 2nd-degree obstruction, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and later released on an appearance ticket in compliance with New York State's bail reform requirements.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Crazy Wild Animal Found In Clarence New York

Anytime some mentions all the snow we get in Western New York, most people in the 716 say at least we don't have hurricanes, wildfires, or alligators. While now it looks like we will have to cross off alligators that list as a fisherman found some lurking in a pond in the town of Clarence.
CLARENCE, NY
2 On Your Side

Gas giveaways held at 2 Mandella Market locations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the cost of gas hitting everyone's wallets pretty hard these days, a lot of people were excited to see free gas giveaways at two Mandella Market locations on Saturday. The first one happened from noon to 2 p.m. at Jefferson and Broadway. The second one...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 1 - July 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's Fourth of July weekend and there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. The Buffalo Bisons will host Independence Night on Monday. There will be a performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the largest fireworks show of the season at Sahlen Field. The team also announced it will sign 100-year-old World War II veteran Roy Kinyon to a one-day contract. According to the Bisons, Kinyon was invited to try out in the summer of 1942 but passed up the opportunity and enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country during World War II. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
