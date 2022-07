Hello, Hola! Dancing brings joy to your heart, allows you to feel so many different emotions as you dance and it gets your body moving in a positive and fun way. Maybe you choose to tap your feet away to the beat of the drum, or you groove to the funk of the music, or stand on your tip toes to prance along a beautiful music note! Whatever style of dance you choose, dance can change your life! I invite you to give yourself the opportunity to dance and to experience a life changing moment. Dance changed my life for the better; especially when I decided to dance for Jesus! I chose to use my God given talent to help make a difference in the world one dance at a time.

