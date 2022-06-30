ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godzilla and the Titans Live-Action Apple Series Adds Five to Cast

By Joe Otterson
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski have all joined the untitled series, which hails from Legendary Television. Apple Nears Series Order for David Oyelowo-Led Dramedy 'Government Cheese' (EXCLUSIVE) In the show, following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco...

