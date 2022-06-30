ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lena Headey sued by former reps for $1.5M over unpaid ‘Thor’ fees

By Samantha Ibrahim
 2 days ago

Lena Headey has a lawsuit on her hands.

The “Game of Thrones” alum, 48, is being sued for $1.5 million by her former United Kingdom agency Troika over alleged unpaid commission fees.

The money is in connection to a series of films, including the 2022 Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Troika, now known as YMU, alleged that the British actress owes the company $500,000 from her salary on the superhero flick.

However, the final cut of “Thor: Love and Thunder” — in theaters July 8 — does not include any scenes with Headey, Variety confirmed on Thursday.

Court documents seen by the outlet indicate that she joined Troika in 2005 with her personal representative, Michael Duff, who left his previous position at Lou Carl Associates to join the organization at the time. Duff co-founded Troika and Headey left the agency in May 2020.

Troika also claimed that the “Mortal Instruments” actress has yet to pay them commission fees on another project titled “9 Bullets.”

She reportedly owes at least $300,000 for the mystery drama she shot with actor Sam Worthington recently, as well as $650,000 for the Showtime series “Rita,” according to Variety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VX1x_0gR7QBZh00
“Game of Thrones” alum Lena Headey (right) is facing a $1.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid commissions surrounding projects including “Thor: Love and Thunder” (left, starring Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth).
IMDB/Marvel Studios; Dave Benett/WireImage

The lawsuit is seeking commission fees to be paid and also seeks damages for breach of contract, interest and the reimbursement of legal fees.

The five-time Emmy nominated entertainer claimed in her defense that she never penned a contract with Troika or with Duff, further saying that both companies were acting upon an oral agreement that was made when Duff was still at Lou Carl Associates in the 1990s.

Her defense then explained that Troika was never Headey’s only agency that she signed with. The “Imagine Me & You” star is also represented by the Creative Arts Agency in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCnQX_0gR7QBZh00
Headey is being sued by her former UK agency, Troika.
WireImage

She also argued that Troika does not have any claim on money made from “Thor: Love and Thunder,” adding that the alleged role came about when director Taika Waititi directly asked her about it.

For “9 Bullets,” the role was not negotiated by Troika and Duff, Headey claimed. As for “Rita,” the show has yet to air; however, Headey divulged that she was only paid $325,000 for the pilot episode and Troika has already been reimbursed $22,750.

IN THIS ARTICLE
New York City, NY
