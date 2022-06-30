ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s jet-setting offseason continues with Wimbledon date

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
 2 days ago

Ciara and Russell Wilson are taking in some tennis across the pond.

The singer and star quarterback attended the fourth day of Wimbledon on Thursday, and looked to be having a phenomenal time.

Wilson sported a navy blue suit, light blue tie and sunglasses while Ciara was wearing a beige dress.

Ciara walks to her seat at Wimbledon on June 30
WireImage

This past week, the dynamic duo was spotted waiting in line to get into a popular club in Cannes.

“They had to wait in the queue like the rest of us!” a tipster told Page Six.

This is at least the third trip out of the United States for the jet-setting power couple this offseason.

Russell Wilson and Ciara enjoyed Wimbledon on Thursday.
WireImage
Russell Wilson wore a blue suit and tie combo to Wimbledon while wife Ciara wore a beige dress.
WireImage
Ciara exchanges pleasantries with another spectator at Wimbledon.
WireImage

The two had a romantic getaway to St. Bart’s , which included running into legendary Beatles singer Paul McCartney at dinner.

They also attended a Formula One race in France last month , to cheer on Lewis Hamilton in the competition.

The new Broncos quarterback and Ciara seem to really enjoy sporting events, as they also showed up at Game 1 of the Avalanche’s Stanley Cup Final campaign in Denver .

Ruasell Wilson and Ciara are on at least their third trip overseas of this NFL offseason.
WireImage
Russell Wilson and Ciara are at Wimbledon after being in Cannes earlier this past week.
WireImage

For the first time in his NFL career, Wilson will suit up for a team other than the Seahawks this upcoming season.

Seattle traded Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Broncos for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

