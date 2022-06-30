Ciara and Russell Wilson’s jet-setting offseason continues with Wimbledon date

Ciara and Russell Wilson are taking in some tennis across the pond.

The singer and star quarterback attended the fourth day of Wimbledon on Thursday, and looked to be having a phenomenal time.

Wilson sported a navy blue suit, light blue tie and sunglasses while Ciara was wearing a beige dress.

This past week, the dynamic duo was spotted waiting in line to get into a popular club in Cannes.

“They had to wait in the queue like the rest of us!” a tipster told Page Six.

This is at least the third trip out of the United States for the jet-setting power couple this offseason.

The two had a romantic getaway to St. Bart’s , which included running into legendary Beatles singer Paul McCartney at dinner.

They also attended a Formula One race in France last month , to cheer on Lewis Hamilton in the competition.

The new Broncos quarterback and Ciara seem to really enjoy sporting events, as they also showed up at Game 1 of the Avalanche’s Stanley Cup Final campaign in Denver .

For the first time in his NFL career, Wilson will suit up for a team other than the Seahawks this upcoming season.

Seattle traded Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Broncos for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.