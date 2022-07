WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - A man who injured himself while hiking in the Cascade Mountains near Colchuck Lake was rescued from a Naval Air Station (NAS) team on Thursday. According to NAS officials from Whidbey Island, a search and rescue (SAR) team received an alert Thursday night about a 28-year-old who severely injured his head while hiking in the mountains, just east of Mount Stuart. The SAR team immediately fueled up their helicopter, and launched their rescue mission from Ault Field at around 10:30 p.m.

