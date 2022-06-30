ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky abortion ban on pause; judge to block Florida ban

By BRUCE SCHREINER and AMY FORLITI
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231VH2_0gR7P7AF00
Supreme Court Abortion Kentucky Community members gather to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade and Kentucky's trigger law to ban abortion, at Circus Square Park in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP) (Grace Ramey)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — A judge in Kentucky temporarily blocked that state's near-total ban on abortions Thursday, while a Florida judge said he would temporarily stop a 15-week ban from taking effect there, as judges across the country weigh whether state constitutions permit the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week.

The ruling in Kentucky pauses that state's so-called trigger law, which was designed to take effect after the nation's highest court ruled to end federal constitutional protections for abortions. The case reflects battles being waged in courts across the country after the Supreme Court left it up to the states to decide whether abortion is legal within their borders — forcing abortion rights groups to turn to state constitutions for protection.

Some of the legal disputes involve trigger laws — like Kentucky’s and Florida’s — that were specifically designed to take effect if Roe were to fall. Some involve bans that have been on the books, unenforced, for generations. Other entail prohibitions on abortion that were held up pending the ruling on Roe and are now moving forward.

In Florida, Judge John C. Cooper said Thursday that he will temporarily block the 15-week abortion ban from taking effect after reproductive health providers argued the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure. Cooper said Florida's ban was "unconstitutional in that it violates the privacy provision of the Florida Constitution."

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would appeal.

Cooper’s decision will not go into effect until he signs a written order — which appeared would not happen before Tuesday — meaning the 15-week ban will likely take effect Friday, as scheduled. The gap raises questions about whether some patients would be affected. Florida’s current law allows abortion up to 24 weeks, and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the vast majority of the state's abortions occur before the 15-week cutoff.

The flurry of court activity has caused confusion in states and left patients and clinics scrambling.

In Arizona, the attorney general said Wednesday that a total abortion ban that has been on the books since before statehood can be enforced, though the governor disagrees and has said a new law that bans abortion after 15 weeks takes precedence. Abortion providers in that state immediately stopped performing the procedure out of fear of prosecution.

In Louisiana, that attorney general warned doctors against performing abortions, even while a ban there is temporarily blocked.

Florida's law contains exceptions if the procedure is necessary to save the pregnant person's life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow exceptions in cases of rape, incest or human trafficking.

Reproductive health providers challenged the law based on a 1980 state constitutional amendment guaranteeing a broad right to privacy, which has been interpreted by the state Supreme Court to include abortion. Florida voters reaffirmed the right to privacy in 2012 by rejecting a ballot initiative that would have weakened its protections, plaintiffs said.

The state argued that abortion providers don’t have standing to make a claim of a personal right to privacy because they were acting as third parties on behalf of their patients. Attorneys also said the state’s constitutional right to privacy doesn’t include the right to abortion, arguing that the state has an interest in safeguarding health and protecting potential life.

In a statement, DeSantis said the Florida Supreme Court previously misinterpreted Florida's right to privacy to include a right to an abortion. He said the state rejects that interpretation “because the Florida Constitution does not include – and has never included – a right to kill an innocent unborn child.”

In Kentucky, Thursday's ruling allowed abortions to resume after they ended abruptly last week. Heather Gatnarek, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, said nearly 200 women with scheduled appointments have been turned away from EMW Women’s Surgical Center, one of the two Louisville abortion clinics, in recent days.

The ACLU and Planned Parenthood released a joint statement saying they were glad the “cruel abortion bans” were blocked, adding that since last week’s ruling, “numerous Kentuckians have been forced to carry pregnancies against their will or flee their home state in search of essential care. Despite this victory, we know this fight is far from over.”

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican running for governor, said Thursday’s ruling had no basis in the state constitution and he intends to challenge it.

“We will do everything possible to continue defending this law and to ensure that unborn life is protected in the Commonwealth,” he said in a statement.

Kentucky's ruling came after abortion clinics filed a lawsuit saying women were being “forced to remain pregnant against their will” in violation of the state’s constitution. They had asked the judge to temporarily block the trigger law along with another Kentucky law that attempted to prevent abortions at six weeks of pregnancy.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Mitch Perry also agreed to temporarily block the six-week ban. That measure was previously halted by a federal court.

Kentucky's measure contains a narrow exception allowing a physician to perform a procedure necessary to prevent the death or permanent injury of a pregnant woman. It does not permit abortions in cases of rape or incest.

Kentuckians will vote in November on a ballot initiative that, if ratified, would establish that no state constitutional right to abortion exists. Both sides of the abortion debate are busy organizing ahead of the election.

___

Forliti reported from Minneapolis

___

For AP's full coverage of the Supreme Court ruling on abortion, go to https://apnews.com/hub/abortion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Florida Government
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli's Bold Statement About The Recent SCOTUS Rulings

The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled on two important and divisive issues over the past two days, abortion and gun control, and celebrities and lawmakers alike are chiming in with their thoughts on social media. On Thursday, June 23, SCOTUS "struck down" a New York state law that required citizens to have "proper cause to carry a handgun," loosening the regulations for who can obtain a concealed carry permit (via USA Today). This decision was especially disappointing for lawmakers like Governor Kathy Hochul, who is working toward more gun control in New York in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas (via USA Today).
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
EW.com

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares abortion experience while condemning Roe v. Wade reversal

Meadow Walker opened up about her own abortion experience after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. The 23-year-old daughter of late actor Paul Walker revealed she had an abortion at the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, calling it a "very private and personal experience" — "the way it should be" — as she condemned the Supreme Court's decision in an Instagram post shared Saturday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Kentucky Voters#Abortion Laws#Politics State#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
WebMD

Alabama Cites Roe Decision in Call to Ban Transgender Health Care

June 29, 2022 – Alabama urged a federal court on Tuesday to drop its block on the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, citing the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the high court ruled that...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ACLU
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Slate

The Teenage Victims of Abortion Bans

Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. What does it feel like to be a teenager forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy? Evidence suggests it can trigger a severe mental health crisis. In El Salvador, for example, where abortion is completely banned, teen pregnancy has emerged as a leading cause of suicide: According to a 2014 study, hundreds of pregnant girls there die by suicide annually.
RELATIONSHIPS
TIME

Why I Stay in Texas, Even Though It’s Breaking My Heart

My home office in San Antonio is honeyed with summer light. Outside, a fledgling roadrunner races through the hot dirt and buffelgrass of the empty lot next door. The sun is already high, another scorcher, as my parents always called these days in Laredo, where I grew up, and where they did, too, and their parents before them, three generations of South Texans before our roots stretch across the Rio Grande into Mexico, where some long-ago relatives must have looked at their children and decided the U.S. would be a better home for them, safer and freer.
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

Louisiana governor signs new abortion bill

June 21 (UPI) -- Louisiana's governor signed a new abortion bill Tuesday, which would increase penalties and give the state some of the most restrictive rules in the country. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the legislation, which would take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion decision.
LOUISIANA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
90K+
Followers
115K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy