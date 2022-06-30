ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NEWS10 nominated for 11 New York Emmy Awards

By Sara Rizzo
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The nominations for the 65th Annual New York Emmy Awards were announced Thursday morning. NEWS10 received 11 of the nominations.

  • “NEWS10 ABC At 5 p.m.: Cuomo Sexual Harassment Report”
    • Category: Evening Newscast – Medium / Small Markets (50+)
  • Niko ” by John Gray and Ric Easton
    • Category: News Feature – Light Feature (Single Report)
  • “Highlighting The Positivity in the 518” by Cassie Hudson
    • Category: News Feature – Light Feature (Multiple Reports)
  • Niskayuna Man Makes an Impression on Troy ” by Lydia Kulbida and Ric Easton
    • Category: Arts/Entertainment – News (No Production Time Limit)
  • “Breast Cancer Under 30” by Trishna Begam and David Miner
    • Category: Health/Medical – News (No Production Time Limit)
  • Alex’s Birthdays ” by Anya Tucker and Ric Easton
    • Category: Human Interest – News (No Production Time Limit)
  • Local WWII Veteran’s Journey from Italy to The Army ” by Stephanie Rivas
    • Category: Military – News (Single Shift)
  • Keys To the Past ” by Ric Easton
    • Category: Nostalgia – News (No Production Time Limit)
  • Veterans Voices Special: After the Global War on Terror ” by Stephanie Rivas and Chris Boehlke
    • Category: Military – Long Form Content (Longer Than 10 Minutes)
  • John Gray
    • Category: Writer – News
  • Ric Easton
    • Category: Editor: Short Form Content (Under 10 Minutes)
