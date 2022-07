SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) Director John J. Kim today announced the opening of Illinois’ Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program. The program was created under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Pritzker in the fall of 2021. Individuals can now access and complete an application for a rebate under Illinois’ EV Rebate Program at: https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/ceja/Pages/Electric-Vehicle-Rebates.aspx. Applications for the first funding round are being accepted starting July 1 and must be postmarked on or before September 30, 2022.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO