77-year-old woman set house fire that killed her husband, California police say

A 77-year-old San Jose woman accused of igniting an early morning house fire now faces a murder charge after her husband died of his injuries, California police reported.

Rebecca Makino had originally been held on arson-related charges in the 3:45 a.m. blaze on Saturday, June 25, police said in a news release.

Firefighters rescued her husband, who was suffering from severe smoke inhalation, from an upstairs bedroom, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators with the San Jose Fire Department determined Makino had intentionally set fire to the house in the 5900 block of Amapola Drive and she was arrested, police said.

Makino’s husband died in the hospital Tuesday, June 28, of his injuries. Police did not release his name.

Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 440@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4173@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.

