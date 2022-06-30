ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn County, CA

Woman dies in early morning crash in Glenn County

By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 40-year-old woman from Willows died in a crash Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The CHP said the woman was driving a...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 1

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Glenn County Sheriff condition improves after motorcycle crash

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Enloe Medical Center says Glenn County Sheriff Richard Warren is now in fair condition following a motorcycle crash in Butte County. Warren, 55, remains in the hospital after a crash that left him in serious condition. The crash happened on June 26 when Warren went through...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arson suspect arrested in Colusa County for fire that burned 2 homes

WILLIAMS -- A Colusa County man has been arrested on suspicion of causing a fire that destroyed a mobile home and damaged another residence and two sheds Thursday, Cal Fire officials said.Karl Kristofors of Stonyford, a census-designated place in Colusa County, was burning trash in a burn pit behind his home at 3:49 p.m. Thursday and the fire spread to nearby structures, fire officials said.Firefighters from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit quickly knocked down and contained the fires with minimal extension, according to officials.Cal Fire Law Enforcement arrested Kristofors on suspicion of two counts of arson, negligently causing a fire to a structure, one count of negligently causing a fire to the wildland and three counts of unlawfully causing a fire during a declared state of emergency, officials said.Kristofors was booked into the Colusa County Jail with bail of $250,000, according to Cal Fire.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Glenn County, CA
Crime & Safety
Glenn County, CA
Accidents
County
Glenn County, CA
City
Willows, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
krcrtv.com

One woman killed in crash near Willows

WILLOWS, Calif. — A Willows woman was killed Thursday morning when her car rolled along County Road 60 east of County Road P. According to the CHP, the 40-year-old was traveling westbound on County Road 60 around 5:15 a.m. when she failed to navigate a curve in the road.
WILLOWS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters knock down fire north of Walmart in Oroville Saturday

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters have knocked down a fire in Oroville north of Walmart on Cal Oak Road Saturday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters have stopped forward spread. Crews will stay on scene to mop up. CAL FIRE is calling this fire the Oak Fire.
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Possible drowning swimmer recovered at Folsom Lake

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the swimmer who was possibly drowning has been recovered. At around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday the South Placer Fire District asked the public to avoid the area of Dotons Point at Folsom Lake as there was a possible drowning occurring. South Placer […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Chp
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE investigating if control burn started Burrows Fire

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit is investigating if the cause of the Burrows Fire was due to a control burn. CAL FIRE conducted a control burn in the same area the fire broke out the day before the fire. The Public Information Officer, Aaron Johnson, told Action...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Multiple structures, cars destroyed in Colusa County fire

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple structures have burned in a fire in Colusa County Thursday afternoon, Cal Fire said. The fire started near the 200 block of Market Street in Stonyford, which is about a 55-mile drive northwest of Colusa. It's unclear how many structures were destroyed in the...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Evacuation orders in Yuba County structure fires lifted

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An evacuation order was issued in part of Olivehurst due to several structure fires Saturday. According to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, the evacuation affects people between 7th and 11th avenues and the train tracks to Highway 65 and Highway 70. The Linda Fire Department says that the […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire north of Georgia Pacific Way in Oroville knocked down

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters are currently mopping up a fire in Oroville that started on Saturday at the Sierra Pacific Industries Facility. CAL FIRE told Action News Now that crews were able to stop the fire on Fifth Street just north of Georgia Pacific Way from spreading from where it started.
OROVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain fire started by weed whacker in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - Firefighters said a vegetation fire that was contained in Anderson Thursday morning started by a person cutting their dry grass with a weed whacker. The fire burned less than half an acre after breaking out around 10 a.m. Crews were able to gain control of the fire...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain Nelson Fire

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:30 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE says the Nelson Fire has reached 100% containment after burning 250 acres. The Butte County Sheriff's Office has lifted the evacuation warning for Butte ONW 737, north of the Afterbay in Oroville. CAL FIRE says the fire was between Nelson Avenue...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Nelson Fire is 60% contained, evacuation warning lifted

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 9:35 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE says the Nelson Fire has reached 60% containment and it has burned 250 acres. The Butte County Sheriff's Office has lifted the evacuation warning for Butte ONW 737, north of the Afterbay in Oroville. CAL FIRE says the fire is between...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Final Sandra Fire evacuation warning lifted, 40 acres burned

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 8:33 A.M. UPDATE - All evacuation warnings and orders have been lifted for the Sandra Fire burning in Butte County. This includes the evacuation warning for Forbestown Zone 685 that remained overnight. Zones 831, 684 and 855 were lifted Thursday night. CAL FIRE Butte County said Friday...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico woman pleads guilty to murder for DUI crash in 2021

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico woman pled guilty to murder in connection to a deadly DUI crash in February 2021 in Butte County. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Nicole Schalles, 36, was driving on Highway 70 at speeds over 120 mph before crashing into the rear of another vehicle. The other vehicle spun into the opposite lane of traffic and crashed into a vehicle that was traveling the other way.
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy