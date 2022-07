MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man was arrested on June 25, 2022, after a high-speed chase between an allegedly stolen car and Monroe Police Department. According to court records, Monroe PD was en route to a reported stolen car taken from Spark’s Kia Nissan, located at 1100 Auto Mall Drive, when they saw the vehicle at Millhaven and Powell. An officer initiated a traffic stop but said that the suspect, later identified as Mack Hill, 40, continued to drive. This is when the chase began.

MONROE, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO