Former Pakistan captain blames Virat Kohli’s ‘ego’ for his downfall

If Rishabh Pant was India’s savior, Ravindra Jadeja was the perfect foil to the Uttarakhand-born wicketkeeper batter as both men went on to score centuries in the fifth and the final Test of the series between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham. While Rishabh Pant exploded to smash a scintillating 146 off 111 balls on Day 1, Ravindra Jadeja completed his ton on Saturday, powering India to 416 in their first innings. Ravindra Jadeja’s knock of 104 once again proved why he’s regarded as one of the best all-rounders in Test cricket. At the same time, the Saurashtra-born southpaw also showed to the world that he had transformed himself into an accomplished batter in the longest format of the game. And it was his lethal combination with Rishabh Pant which took India out of a precarious position as the visitors were reeling at 98/5. After the end of play on Day 2, Ravindra Jadeja revealed what was going on in his mind when he was out there in the middle. In the process, took a dig at England fast bowler James Anderson who had claimed that the southpaw looked like a proper batter because he was now thinking like one.

SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO