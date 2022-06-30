ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Pakistan captain blames Virat Kohli’s ‘ego’ for his downfall

By Pawan Atri
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has hit out at Virat Kohli, claiming that the Indian star batter’s “ego” is responsible for his ongoing slump with the bat which seems to have become eternal now. Virat Kohli’s search for a 71st century in international cricket has now extended to 31 months as he...

