Vermont State

Winning Ticket for Powerball's $366.7 Million Jackpot Sold in Vermont. Here's the Tax Bite for the Winner

By Sarah O'Brien, CNBC
NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ticket sold in Vermont matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night in Powerball. The cash option — which most jackpot winners choose instead of an annuity — is $208.5 million. Both federal and state taxes will be withheld, and more would likely be due at tax...

www.nbcmiami.com

