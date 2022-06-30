ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Maroon 5 Tour Cancelled. Billings Tickets to be Refunded

By Michael Foth
 2 days ago
We received word today (6/30) that Maroon 5 is canceling their summer tour, including the date that was scheduled for August 8 at MetraPark. At this time, the Metra's ticket link is still active but according to an email we received from the concert promoter, the tour is off....

Axios Twin Cities

Delta Air Lines warns of rocky July 4 travel weekend

Delta Air Lines has issued a systemwide waiver for travelers to rebook at no charge July 1-4, a sign that there is likely to be mass cancellations this holiday weekend. Last weekend, Delta, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, canceled more than 600 flights and delayed more than 2,000.How it works: Travelers can rebook on delta.com for anytime between now and July 8 without paying a fee or fare difference. State of play: The core issue, writes Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter, is that Delta is experiencing a pilot shortage. Delta pilots wrote an open letter last month raising alarm about working excess overtime hours to keep the airline running.What's ahead: The Delta pilots will be picketing at MSP Airport Thursday as part of a nationwide effort by their union to get a better contract from the airline, writes Axios Atlanta's Emma Hurt. Of note: Because the pilots — members of the Delta unit of the Air Line Pilots Association — are picketing on their days off, service will not be affected.
TRAVEL
Climbing

Montana Has Granite The Size Of Half Dome. Why Don’t You Know About It?

Forrest Murter and I walked quietly past two dozen buildings, sagging and leaning, the remains of an old mining town deep in the heavily wooded mountains of Montana. I imagined people watching us from black windows where once there’d been glass. The smell of rotten wood and century-old tar swirled in a breeze that whispered through the lodgepole pines. A heap of metallic mining equipment sat rusting on the hillside, slowly surrendering back into the earth.
MONTANA STATE
BoardingArea

Delta Air Lines July 4th Holiday Travel Waiver

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Delta Air Lines continues to face severe pilot staffing issues, and this 4th of July weekend we’ll likely see hundreds of cancellations due to the holiday weekend. When it comes to US airlines, Delta seems to lead with...
TRAVEL
FOXBusiness

Fourth of July travel: Hundreds of flights canceled on busy weekend

Travel for the Fourth of July weekend has begun, sending airlines into a whirlwind as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and transportation returns to normal. By 11 p.m. EST Saturday, there were 653 cancellations within, into or departing the United States, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. Saturday delays totaled 5,490 nationwide, creating a cascading effect for flyers with layovers.
TRAVEL
FOXBusiness

Delta reportedly paid passengers $10K to leave oversold flight

Delta Air Lines reportedly offered passengers $10,000 to get off an overbooked flight from Michigan to Minnesota, passengers claimed. The airline was said to have offered the money to each passenger who volunteered to disembark the aircraft Monday morning. Inc. magazine tech columnist Jason Aten wrote that he was on...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS San Francisco

July 4th holiday weekend kicks off hellish summer for some air travelers

SFO -- The July 4th holiday weekend is off to a rough start for many people choosing to fly. The summer travel season is packed with unprecedented challenges for thousands of travelers. With just 15 cancellations in the last 24 hours, SFO is faring better than many major airports in the us and abroad. Still, the crowds are here, and so are headaches and disruptions. Getting home to Humboldt County for the Childs family has been anything but smooth. "We spent 45-50 minutes on the tarmac because our gate had other planes in it, so and then we got to the customs line...
LIFESTYLE
