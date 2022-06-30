Hard Rock announces opening schedule of Bristol Casino
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Leading up to the grand opening of the Bristol Casino, Hard Rock has a week filled with events.
The events are scheduled to take place from July 5-7. Attendance at these events is invite-only and not open to the general public.1st presumed case of monkeypox in Southwest Virginia: Here’s what you should know
Friends & Family Event – Guests will have the opportunity to experience the Mr. Lucky’s and Brick’d restaurants.
- Tuesday, July 5
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Bristol Mall – Site of the Casino
Team Member Rally – Guests will enjoy BBQ and a cookout, along with outdoor games, activities and photo op stations.
- Wednesday, July 6
- 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bristol Motor Speedway
Community Support Event – Guests will experience live entertainment and be served appetizers and dinner.
- Thursday, July 7
- 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Bristol Mall – Site of the Casino
Grand Opening
- Friday, July 8
- 9 a.m. to 10 a.m – Media walkthrough of the Casino
- 11 a.m. – Grand opening event
- 2 p.m. – Casino doors open to the general public
For more information visit https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/ .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0