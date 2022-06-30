ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

IL flags lowered in honor of WW2 Medal of Honor recipient

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42rkDZ_0gR7MljD00

Governor J.B. Pritzker has ordered that all persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, who died on June 29 in Huntington, WV at the age of 98. Williams was the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient. Those covered by the Act are asked to immediately lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by personnel until sunset on Sunday, July 3.

Born in Quiet Dell, WV in 1923, Hershel W. “Woody” Williams enlisted in the Marine Corps during World War II and served in the Battle of Iwo Jima between February 19-March 26, 1945 with the 21st Marines, 3rd Marine Division. During the battle, Williams displayed “valiant devotion to duty” and service above self as he “enabled his company to reach its objective.” Williams’ actions, commitment to his fellow service members and heroism were recognized on October 5, 1945 when he received the Medal of Honor from President Harry Truman at the White House at the age of 22. The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest award for military valor.

Besides the Medal of Honor, Williams was honored by having a Navy ship named for him in 2020, the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams, and a Veterans Administration medical center in Huntington was renamed after him in 2018. Williams worked for the VA for 33 years as a counselor after spending 20 years in the Marines.

“He was just a remarkable person,” Mercer County (WV) Commissioner Bill Archer told Stars and Stripes. “He really shared freely his experiences in the war and in peace. and he worked with the veterans who were going through that adverse challenge of trying to get back to civilian life. He worked very closely with them, and it’s all been a mission to him to try to help those of us who are civilians to demonstrate our support for those who made the supreme sacrifice, also to remember all those who served no matter what their duty station was or what the requirements of their service was.”

More information on lowering the flag is available by clicking here . To learn more about Williams, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Dozens honor Medal Honor Recipient Woody Williams

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Dozens of people turned out to honor Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams. Williams died early Wednesday morning surrounded by his family at the VA Medical Center which bears his name. ”He was 98. On Saturday at 8 a.m. large crowd gathered at...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces Woody Williams as first inductee into the new West Virginia Military Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that Hershel “Woody” Williams has become the first-ever inductee into the new West Virginia Military Hall of Fame. A native of Quiet Dell, WV, Williams was America’s last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient. He passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, surrounded by his family at the VA hospital near Huntington named in his honor. He was 98 years old. Gov. Justice announced earlier today that he had officially nominated Williams for the honor. The West Virginia Veterans Council met today and unanimously voted to induct Williams. “I couldn’t be more...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Government
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia governor orders flags to half-staff for Williams

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation Thursday ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff beginning immediately and continuing through sunset on Monday, July 4, in honor and remembrance of Herschel “Woody” Williams. Williams will lie...
POLITICS
WTRF

West Virginia native,’The Real Life Forrest Gump,’ completes journey across America

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A West Virginia native had a dream to run all the way across America, and at 6 a.m. on Friday, July 1 in Rehoboth Beach, Del. he achieved that goal. Michael Wardian, known as “The Real Life Forrest Gump,” recently completed his dream of running across the country. He started that mission on May 1 in San Francisco, Calif., traveling 3,234 miles across Route 50 and going through 13 states.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOY 12 News

Ghost Hunting at the Old Hospital on College Hill

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Built in 1928, the Old Hospital on College Hill overlooks the town of Williamson, West Virginia. The hospital was built to replace the original hospital downtown that burned down in 1926. Named Williamson Memorial Hospital at the time, the hospital remained in use until 1988 when the current modern hospital was […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Archer
WDTV

State Fair of W.Va. announces winner of 2022 art contest

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) -Ashley Wheeler, from Shady Springs, WV, has been announced as the winner of the First Annual State Fair of West Virginia Official Art Contest. Her artwork titled “Lucky Duck” will be featured as the official print of the State Fair and will be available for purchase at the State Fair merchandise booth at the 97th Annual Event, August 11-20, 2022.
FAIRLEA, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medal Of Honor#Ww2#State#The Marine Corps#3rd Marine Division#Navy#Veterans Administration#Marines
WBOY 12 News

Justice to call for special session on West Virginia abortion law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he will declare a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to clarify the state’s abortion law. On Wednesday night, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey released a memorandum saying that an abortion law in the West Virginia State Code from the 1800s is enforceable. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID-19 cases in West Virginia increase again

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia pushed 2,300 Friday, and the County Alert System map got more yellow. According to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Human Resources, there were 710 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday morning. With cases coming off of active status, there was a net increase from 2,105 Thursday to 2,297 Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

What is WV Senate Bill 616?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The way the public can view criminal complaints involving sex crimes is now changing to protect the victims. West Virginia Senate Bill 616 went into effect at the start of June. The bill aims to help victims of sexual abuse and assault remain anonymous. But a common misconception surrounding the details […]
BECKLEY, WV
Local 4 WHBF

IL Secretary of State offices closed on Independence Day

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, July 2 and reopen for business on Tuesday, July 5. Offices and Driver […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
World War II
Metro News

Regatta opening night crowd wows organizers

CHARLESTON ,W.Va. — Sternwheel Regatta Commissioner Brian Hughes said he turned to Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin Thursday night and said “we did it.”. Hughes and Goodwin came away from the opening night of the return of Regatta pleased with the crowd that showed up for the activities and for the concert by the Everclear.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health thanks Young for leading health department

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health on Friday issued a statement thanking Dr. Sherri Young for her work as health officer and executive director. Young led the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for three years. She left the agency to focus on a new role as associate chief medical officer to the CAMC Health Network.
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Setting off fireworks illegal in city limits says Huntington mayor

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Retail sales of consumer fireworks have increased substantially in the weeks leading up to Independence Day, and city officials have taken it upon themselves to make clear the expectations of those hoping for a bombastic celebration this year. During Monday’s meeting of the Huntington City...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

1K+
Followers
959
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy