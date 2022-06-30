This Little Vacuuming Ritual Relaxes Me and Fills My Heart With Gratitude

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. If you spend a lot of time at home, life is much more relaxing when you have comfy furniture that makes lounging around feel like a reward. As great as it is to take advantage of these warm and sunny days, the sun can be draining, and you’ll want somewhere shady and cozy to recharge. My family has always made it a priority to furnish our homes with cozy den and patio furniture because we spend the most time there, and Lovesac has been one of our favorites for years, both indoors and outdoors. I’ve spent literal hours sinking into multiple Sacs at once (We have three!) while binging Netflix or unintentionally drifting into an afternoon nap. With small children at home, a perk of the covers is that they can be removed and machine-washed, stress-free. I can’t tell you the number of times my nieces have spilled juice and smushed snacks into the sofa cushions, and the stains have washed out every single time to make the couch look as good as new!

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO