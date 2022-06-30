ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Richmond, WI

Sailor Jerri performs for troops; Memorial Day concert raises $43,505 for VFW project

By Tom Lindfors
Hudson Star-Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small ocean of soldiers bedecked in fatigues, caps and sunglasses swelled out beyond the shade of the pavilion waiting in anticipation for the concert for their benefit. Rising country star and Navy veteran Sailor Jerri was about to perform her second concert in three weeks on behalf of the Freedom...

www.hudsonstarobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Hudson Ambassadors 2022

Three women were crowned 2021-2022 ambassadors for the city of Hudson on June 30. Maya Youssef, Jenna Simmons, and Mimi Miller all ended the night with tiaras on their head. Youssef, Simmons and Miller will share the title of Hudson ambassador. Five candidates were competing for three spots. Candidates Ella...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Hudson Booster Days Parade

The saying goes “Don’t let it rain on your parade.” Unfortunately it did rain at the Hudson Booster Days parade on July 2 but people didn’t seem to care. Attendees dealt with on and off rain showers during the hour-long parade. Equipped with hats and umbrellas, people set up chairs along Second Street in downtown Hudson.
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Hudson fire chief retires: community shares praise, thanks

Hudson Fire Chief Scott St. Martin is a humble man, but the people around him have an endless supply of thanks to give and praise to offer for his service. After eight years as the chief of the Hudson Fire Department, St. Martin is retiring from his post today, Thursday, June 30.
HUDSON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Tenants at Luther Lakeside Apartments have one year to move out

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After 40 years, Mayo Clinic Health System is not renewing its contract with Luther Lakeside apartments in Eau Claire. People living in the Luther Lakeside Apartment building in Eau Claire are upset after learning from Mayo Clinic Health System they have one year to move out.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Landscaper steps in to fill hole left behind by pool contractor accused of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local landscaper stepped in to help after seeing a WCCO investigation into a contractor who promised families a pool but didn't finish the work. WCCO showed you the Swearengin's backyard in Prior Lake. The family paid $80,000 for a pool and were left with a gaping hole behind their home - until a landscaper saw their plight. His action restored much more than their yard.The Swearengin's backyard looks better than it has in months."It looks great. I'm more blown away by the heart of these people," Steve Swearengin said.You see, about two weeks ago, WCCO highlighted the mess...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
bassmaster.com

Nation: Lee lands the win on the Upper Mississippi River

CLINTON, Iowa — The first two days of the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Northern Regional on the Upper Mississippi River saw Steve Lee secure early limits on his way to grabbing the lead. On Championship Friday, however, the angler from Minneapolis, Minn., needed an afternoon rally to secure the...
CLINTON, IA
Hudson Star-Observer

New Richmond Legion teams start build toward playoffs

The American Legion baseball season is brief. The New Richmond teams just finished the first month of their season and are already building toward the state playoffs. The playoffs for the Junior and Senior teams in the area will be played in mid-July. The New Richmond Legion teams have a few games slated before they reach the playoffs. The New Richmond Senior team plays this Wednesday at Baldwin before hosting Chippewa Falls on Thursday. The Senior Legion playoffs will be played from July 22-24 at River Falls.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Gordon Irvin Berg

Gordon Irvin Berg passed away on June 29, 2022. He was born on January 20, 1936, to Gertrude Alice (Clark) Berg and Millard Berg. Lucy Emily Berg became his stepmother in 1940. Gordon was raised and attended school in Cornell, WI. In 1953 he joined the Army. He served during the Korean war from 1953 to 1956. Gordon was a Sergeant when he was discharged from the Army. He married Marjorie Ramseier in 1957 and they moved to Minneapolis, MN. He attended Minneapolis Vocational School during the day while working at Durkee Atwood at night. Gordon received his welding certificate in July of 1959 and was a welder for the rest of his working career. He was blessed with two daughters, Cheryl, and Shelley. In 1963 they moved to New Richmond, WI and he became a welder for Doboy Industries. He retired in March of 1996. Over the years Gordon played cards, games, loved to garden and traveled to every state in the US. He built wood stoves, trailers, picnic tables and many other things. He was active in the VFW Post 10818 where he was Post Commander from 1998 through 1999 and again from 2000 through 2001. He received two National Honors from the VFW for All American Commanders. In 2000 Gordon worked on the committee for the Armed Services Memorial. Gordon is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marjorie Berg; his daughters, Cheryl (James) Berg Loran, and Shelley (Brian) Berg Hall; his granddaughter, Tiffany Ann (Alex) Fischer Johnston; his brother, Clarence (Karen) Berg; step-nephew, Richard Miller, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Norman Berg, and his stepsister, Wanda (Edward) Garbarski. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 11 am at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church 365 W River Drive New Richmond, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/gordon-berg-06-29-2022/. Visitation will also be on Wednesday from 10-11 am at the church. Interment will be in the Boardman Cemetery in Boardman, WI. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
anokaminnesota.com

Green Haven Project Update

After careful consideration and several months of discussions, the Anoka City Council has decided to not pursue a reconstruction project at Green Haven Golf Course in the near future. It was decided the timing was not in our favor. Taking into account the considerable challenges with supply chain issues, the inflationary atmosphere, and shortage of skilled contractors it was decided to put the project on hold for the foreseeable future. We will continue to make regular improvements as we are able to give our golfers and guests the best experience possible.
ANOKA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

An Award Winning Buffet Just About an Hour from St. Cloud

Variety is the name of the game if you have a large family, like a lot of people do from the Midwest. It can be so difficult to find something for everyone if you are trying to rally people together for a place to eat, and everyone can agree. You usually will have some people wanting one thing, others wanting another, people can't agree, it's like herding cats.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul going another year without 4th of July fireworks?

MINNEAPOLIS - It's like Halloween with no candy, or Thanksgiving without a turkey.For another year, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have scrapped plans for large Fourth of July fireworks displays.The summer tradition used to draw thousands to the cities.Before the booms above the Stone Arch Bridge, relaxing tunes flow from the hands of Michael Sawyer has he strums his banjo. The musician, who goes by Clawhammer Mike, always performs at the Fourth of July festivities downtown."Fireworks, so colorful, so loud, just a way that we can all come together and kind of celebrate," he said.There won't be as much of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kristen Walters

Iconic Minnesota restaurant closed this week after 40 years

A historic Minnesota restaurant that has been a staple of the community for decades closed its doors for the last time this week. Iconic Minnesota eatery, Canton Restaurant, closed this week after 40 years. The Burnsville restaurant has been a local favorite for decades, serving delicious traditional Chinese food and memories for generations of customers.
MINNESOTA STATE
Volume One

Award-winning Menomonie Salon to Close After 37 Years

After nearly 40 years of business, Leissa’s Hair Studio and Day Spa announced via social media its doors will officially close on July 31. “An era is coming to an end,” the post began. “It is with a tremendous amount of sadness that we inform our friends and clients of this decision. Leissa’s has been a downtown destination for all these years with a reputation for excellence and style. Whenever a business closes, there is always much speculation. The staff and I feel it is important for all of you to understand that I choose at this time to retire.”
MENOMONIE, WI
CBS Minnesota

After manhole explosions near U, Met Council warns not to flush gas down the toilet

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have issued a warning about what people can dump in the sewer, after several explosions forced evacuations near the University of Minnesota. The Metropolitan Council says it thinks someone released gasoline into the system. "It is a stark reminder that the only thing that should go down the sewer besides human waste is toilet paper," the agency said Friday. "The Metropolitan Council, and its Environmental Services division, is warning residents, businesses, and industries not to put gas or other flammable materials down the sewer." Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, fire crews were called to a fraternity house for a fire in the basement. As they put that out, reports came in of manhole covers being blown out of the street, indicating a possible gasoline spill in the sewer line. That triggered evacuations at residence halls, fraternities as well as a local daycare and YMCA.  Centerpoint Energy told WCCO their crews found no natural gas leaks. People in the area were advised to continue to stay aware and call 911 if they smell gas. No one was hurt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

BERRY UP: Strawberry season is here in Western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A sure sign of summer is the arrival of strawberry season in Western Wisconsin. It’s berry good news, but the window for enjoying the fruits of area farmers’ labor is fleeting, as the strawberry season only lasts between two and three weeks. The fields at...
MENOMONIE, WI
boreal.org

Minnesota given more than 700 acres near the St. Croix River

Photo: A view of the St. Croix River from a 729-acre property near Chisago City, Minn. The Trust for Public Land announced Tuesday that it has donated the land to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to be managed as part of the Chengwatana State Forest. Minnesota Department of Natural...
MINNESOTA STATE
kdal610.com

Two Dead In Rice Lake Crash

RICE LAKE, MN (KDAL) – A crash involving two motorcycles and a truck on the East Calvary Road in Rice Lake has left two people dead. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred just after 9 p-m Thursday and both of the motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene.
RICE LAKE, WI

Comments / 0

