ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Best Room Design Apps

By Shivani Vyas
Domaine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Room design apps are interactive programs that allow homeowners to plan and visualize their dream spaces in 3D. Unlike professional-grade software, these apps make it...

www.mydomaine.com

Comments / 3

Related
Apartment Therapy

6 Things You Don’t Need in Your Living Room, According to Designers

Aside from the kitchen, which many refer to as “the heart of the home,” your living room is one of the most important spaces to spend a little time getting the decor right, as it’s a hub that also serves multiple purposes. It’s a place for lounging after a long day, a gathering space for watch parties and movie nights, and a quiet retreat for opening a good book. Therefore, it’s most people’s goal to create a living room that’s both cozy and functional, two adjectives that don’t always go hand in hand.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Interesting Engineering

Make your living room super-attractive with these 9 simple DIY tricks

Decorating your living room with market-bought furniture, accessories, sculptures, and craft items is easy, but it can also empty your pocket. Plus, it is not possible to buy every premium decor items that you see on TV or in a supermarket because sometimes even a small attractive center table or a decent-looking wall art piece could cost hundreds of dollars. However, that doesn't mean you can't have an elegant living space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Ingenious Amazon Shelf That Makes the Most of Unused Corner Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When living in a small apartment, you’re pretty much required to get scrappy with how you organize home goods and accessories. Sometimes, that can feel like trying to create storage space out of thin air. Fortunately, there are plenty of viable product options when it comes to, for example, expanding your cabinet space, decluttering your closet or organizing your bathroom. With bedrooms and communal areas, shelving is a must not only for storing various knick-knacks, but also for displaying works of art and dressing up your interior style. Even knowing all of this, I can guess that there’s still one facet of most homes that remains vastly underutilized: corners!
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#The Room#Landscape Design#Design Tools#Smart Phone#Ios#Android#Cons Hd#Slow
Apartment Therapy

IKEA Has a Space-Saving Nightstand for Under $40 and It’s Perfect for Tiny Bedrooms

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Some people think the key to having a really nice place is having an unlimited decorating budget. Well, let me tell you: That’s completely false. Some of the most artful homes out there were furnished with secondhand finds, crafty DIYs, and budget-friendly design tricks.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Netflix Shows Influencing Our Interior Design

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. With more time spent at home means more time watching TV, so it’s no surprise that some of our favorite Netflix shows have influenced our interior design. Whether it’s design elements from reality shows such as “The Home Edit,” or a regal moments from period dramas such as “The Crown,” and “The Queen’s Gambit,” our viewing habits providing a bunch of inspiration.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Youtube
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Mid-Century Console Gets a Colorful Redo Using an Unexpected Material

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s Color Month at Apartment Therapy, which means you’re bound to see tons of incredible paint and wallpaper on the site all month long. But this redo by furniture flipper and self-proclaimed “Colour Queen” Chloe Kempster (@chloekempsterdesign) deserves a highlight because it adds color in an unconventional way: with plexiglass.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy