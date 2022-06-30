ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

On a Whim...Creston woman loses almost 7" off her waist in 42 days with ChiroThin | Paid Content

weareiowa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAID CONTENT | Creston, Iowa's Ashli Peterson tagged along with her mom for a visit to Dr. Vince Hassel's office to learn about the ChiroThin Weight Loss program. For 17 years, she has...

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Hy-Vee Pulls Potato Salad Due to Presumptive Positive Microbial Test Result

(West Des Moines, IA) -- Lots of Fourth of July party tables this weekend will be missing Hy-Vee potato salad. On Friday, Hy-Vee announced that out of an abundance of caution they're voluntarily withdrawing all varieties and all sizes of its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad due to a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on. Hy-Vee says while final test results are not expected for approximately 7-10 days, due to the holiday weekend Hy-Vee elected to withdraw all product today from its shelves and service cases pending final test results.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

How inflation, supply chain issues could impact Iowa State Fair food

DES MOINES, Iowa — Inflation and supply chain issues may cause some prices at the Iowa State Fair to increase slightly. From traveling with animals to fair officials securing those well-loved rides and tents, everything comes at a cost. "Inflation is cracking down on all of us," said Gary...
IOWA STATE
adelnews.com

'What is Iowa?' Waukee woman wins on 'Jeopardy!' while putting Iowa in the spotlight

A phone call Halley Ryherd thought might be an April Fools’ Day joke ended up leading to her to a "Jeopardy!" win on Wednesday's broadcast of the long-running trivia show. "I got a call on, of all days, April 1, from 'Jeopardy!' and I was thinking, ‘If this is my brother, I’m gonna kill you,'" said Ryherd, a real estate attorney from Waukee.
WAUKEE, IA
weareiowa.com

80-35 Music Festival July 8-9 in Western Gateway Park in Des Moines

Sponsored Content | Mickey Davis, 80-35 Music Festival Director, is excited to let you know about next weekend's extravaganza at Western Gateway Park in Des Moines. The 80-35 Music Festival is a non-profit event that uses any proceeds to give back to the music community and is presented by the Greater Des Moines Music Coalition. This year's event will use five stages, four of which are FREE, that will showcase over 50 musical artists and bands. Mickey highlights some of the special performers including Iowa's American Idol Winner, Maddie Poppe on one of the FREE stages this weekend as well as Vended...with the sons of members of Iowa's Slipknot! GET ALL THE CONCERT INFO including tickets pricing, the bands/artists performing and updates on the event at www.80-35.com.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
iowa.media

‘He’s my Mom’ targets kids as young as three years old

A children’s book for kids who have a transgender parent is available in Davenport and Des Moines libraries. It is a strange read. “Mom told our family what he was doing and asked us all to use the pronouns he/him instead of she/her. Sometimes I call him Mom and sometimes I call him David. He likes both.”
DAVENPORT, IA
iowa.media

Campaign to save Afton house creates divide

After a June 2021 fire destroyed their Afton home, the Beamans have been working to restore their house while battling a multitude of illnesses and unforeseen circumstances. Last month, Afton City Council voted 4-1 in favor of moving forward with the tear-down process of the property. “We keep to ourselves,...
AFTON, IA
weareiowa.com

515 Alive Music Festival will 'take a pause' in 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 515 Alive Music Festival, a multi-day EDM festival in Des Moines, will not return in 2022. "After much consideration, it was felt that to best meet our goal, the festival needed to take a pause in 2022. The team is working hard on the next steps and knows that using this year to rebuild will only lead to better things down the road," the festival said in a Facebook post.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Content#Whim#Waist#Chirothin Weight Loss
WHO 13

New Iowa law limits city, county restrictions on fireworks

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s that time of year again when people want to celebrate the holiday weekend with fireworks. While some will go to watch displays, others want to create the displays themselves by buying fireworks. “Growing up in a rural community, it just seems like you gotta get some fireworks no matter what,” […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

New surveillance cameras installed in Des Moines skywalks

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines skywalks have kept Iowans safe from the weather for more than forty years. A new addition aims to keep pedestrians safe from any possible dangers inside of the pedways. The Greater Des Moines Partnership recently installed more than twenty surveillance cameras throughout the skywalk system. The partnership had […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Des Moines woman helped scam elderly woman out of almost $3,000

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman faces dependent adult abuse charges after police say she scammed an elderly victim out of money. Court records show Keisha Harvey would get checks from the victim, cash the checks and then buy gift cards for a scammer. Records say Harvey also took some of the money for herself.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Workouts
iowa.media

Art exhibit features Creston High graduate

The new college graduate takes a break from setting up Friday’s art show in the Gallery of Creston’s restored Depot, and sits quietly on an oak bench at the train station: white sneakers, cuffed blue jeans, and a short-sleeved black T-shirt with a large red Chinese dragon on the front.
CRESTON, IA
WHO 13

Water flowing through street due to DMPS elementary school

DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have noticed a trail of water running into the street around Monroe Elementary School, that’s because their air chiller is broken and supply chain issues have delayed the part they need. The water has been running from the school and through the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road […]
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Urbandale neighborhood shopping center sold for $16.2 million

An investment group has purchased a neighborhood shopping center in Urbandale, paying $16.2 million for the property, Polk County real estate records show. The shopping center at 3701 86th St. was built on nearly 13 acres in 1994, records show. The center includes a one-story, 124,759-square-foot retail building with brick veneer and a one-story, 75,818-square-foot building.
URBANDALE, IA
theperrynews.com

Vacant office building gone in blink of eye this week

The wrecking crew made quick work this week in demolishing the long-vacant office building at 600 First Ave. in Perry. Perry realtor Glenn Goodale bought the property at 600 First Ave. in 1958 from Ethel Waters of Dayton, Ohio. The building he erected on the property was used as warehouse space until 1979, when Gary Goodale, Glenn’s insurance-selling son, remodeled the building as office space.
PERRY, IA
who13.com

Where to watch fireworks displays in central Iowa

It’s just not Independence Day if you don’t get a crick in your neck from watching the vibrant colors of dazzling fireworks explode in the night sky! Take a look at where you and your family can enjoy the best fireworks displays in central Iowa over the July 4th holiday weekend.
ALTOONA, IA
98.1 KHAK

6 Year-Old & 50-Year-Old Killed in Southern Iowa Accidents

Wednesday was a tragic day in southern Iowa. Two people were killed in the extreme southern part of the state in separate incidents. The first accident happened Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m. in rural Appanoose County. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, Roberta Leffler was...
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Mount Ayr native new hospital president

CHI Health is pleased to announce that Alicia Reed has accepted the offer to serve as president of CHI Health Mercy Corning. Reed started serving in this role fulltime June 7. Alicia (Still) Reed is a 1997 Mount Ayr Community High School graduate. Reed is not a new face to...
MOUNT AYR, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy