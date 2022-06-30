On a Whim...Creston woman loses almost 7" off her waist in 42 days with ChiroThin | Paid Content

Sponsored Content | Mickey Davis, 80-35 Music Festival Director, is excited to let you know about next weekend's extravaganza at Western Gateway Park in Des Moines. The 80-35 Music Festival is a non-profit event that uses any proceeds to give back to the music community and is presented by the Greater Des Moines Music Coalition. This year's event will use five stages, four of which are FREE, that will showcase over 50 musical artists and bands. Mickey highlights some of the special performers including Iowa's American Idol Winner, Maddie Poppe on one of the FREE stages this weekend as well as Vended...with the sons of members of Iowa's Slipknot! GET ALL THE CONCERT INFO including tickets pricing, the bands/artists performing and updates on the event at www.80-35.com.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO