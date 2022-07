APOPKA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Apopka police officer was reportedly charged with DUI after he was pulled over in a marked patrol vehicle in Eustis on his way to work Monday. WFTV reported Oscar Mayorga was pulled over by Eustis police officers after they saw him driving recklessly. When he was pulled over, police saw Mayorga had an open beer can in the car’s center cupholder.

APOPKA, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO