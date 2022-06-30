ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Josh mistakenly goes through porthole to 1988 in 'La Brea' Season 2

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZAkfY_0gR7MGYo00

June 30 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the sci-fi drama La Brea features a new twist with Jack Martin's Josh waking up in 1988 after mistakenly falling through a portal.

NBC released on Thursday the 15-second first look of the second season, which will premiere on Sept. 27 and stream on Peacock.

Josh's mother Eve (Natalie Zea) is reeling from being separated from her son, but she doesn't know yet that her ex-husband, Gavin (Eoin Macken) and daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) have now landed in prehistoric Seattle, according to the NBC synopsis.

The Harris family has been separated from the first season after a massive sinkhole opened up in Los Angeles sucking people into a dangerous primeval land where they had to band together to survive.

Some other cast members include Chike Okonkwo, who plays Ty Coleman, Jon Seda, who plays Dr. Samuel Velez, and Nicholas Gonzalez, who plays Levi Delgado.

The first season of the sci-fi drama, produced by Universal Television and Australia's Matchbox Pictures, and written and and executive produced by David Applebaum, was rated the No. 1 new show of the fall in the age 18-49 demographic.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Could These Two ‘JAG’ Stars Make an Appearance in Season 14?

The 13th season of the hit CBS television series, NCIS: Los Angeles has only recently come to a close. However, we can’t help but start looking for 14th season spoilers even months before we can expect descriptions of the season premieres to be released. Especially if this look forward takes us back to a pre-NCIS series giving us some big-time JAG nostalgia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Longtime 'Law & Order' Star Returning for Season 22 of Revival

District Attorney Jack McCoy is returning for another season of legal gymnastics on Law & Order. Sam Waterston will be back to play the character in the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's legal drama, Deadline reported Tuesday. This guarantees at least one legacy character remaining on the show since Anthony Anderson will not be back.
TV SERIES
FanSided

NCIS Season 20 is not coming to CBS in July 2022

Our eyes are on the return date for NCIS. We want to know when we’ll get answers about Parker. When is the NCIS Season 20 premiere?. We left Parker and the team in a questionable situation. Parker is being framed for murder, and his ex-wife has something to do with it. What exactly is this case all about? We have to wait for the NCIS Season 20 premiere to get our answers.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Gonzalez
Person
Natalie Zea
Person
Levi
Person
Jon Seda
Person
Eoin Macken
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Spinelli on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Damian Spinelli isn’t seen as often these days on GENERAL HOSPITAL, so whenever he pops back into Port Charles for another visit, newer viewers can be forgiven for not knowing too much about the quirky character. Spinelli was first introduced back in November of 2006 when Bradford Anderson joined GH as the computer geek. Although initially a recurring character, Spinelli proved so popular Anderson was put on contract with the soap just six months later. He remained with the soap until December of 2013, earning three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work along the way. Anderson has continued to pop back in periodically — well, aside from that one time when the role was briefly played by Blake Berris (ex-Nick, DAYS OF OUR LIVES) — and continues to delight fans with his occasional returns.
TV & VIDEOS
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

Who Is Andy Garcia's Wife? The Actor Has Been Married for Several Decades and Counting

Known for his roles in The Untouchables and the Ocean's heist film series, Andy Garcia now stars in a 2022 film adaptation of Father of the Bride. The 1949 novel was first adapted into a beloved comedy film in 1991 starring Steve Martin. This new Latin-inspired update of the film sees Andy starring as Billy, a father who struggles to come to terms with his daughter's engagement. In the midst of planning a whole wedding, his own marriage to his wife Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is falling apart.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brea#Porthole#Nbc#Universal Television#Matchbox Pictures
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Leaves Series

FBI: Most Wanted is losing one of its stars ahead of its fourth season. While the show has already lost lead actor Julian McMahon during its third season, with Dylan McDermott taking his spot, Miguel Gomez has also decided to leave the team. Gomez played Special Agent Ivan Ortiz and...
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause of death.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
People

Kevin Love and Kate Bock Are Married! Inside Their Great Gatsby Inspired New York City Wedding

NBA Star Kevin Love and model Kate Bock married Saturday, June 25th, in a glamorous wedding at the New York City Public Library in front of their families and closest friends. "The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution," the model, entrepreneur, and founder of Love Kate, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love. We also love that it is so close by to the place we had our first date — the St. Regis Hotel."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?

How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Shakira News

Pop icon Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are breaking up after 12 years together. The celebrity couple announced the shocking news in a joint statement. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said. "For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Olivia Harrison: ‘George thought it was Ringo’

Olivia Harrison describes the moment she and her husband George learnt of John Lennon’s death, and how he initially thought that it was Ringo who had been killed. It features in Olivia’s new book of poetry called "Came the Lightening" which celebrates her husband’s life and legacy more than twenty years after his death.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
387K+
Followers
59K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy