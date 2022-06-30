ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniontown, PA

Uniontown state Rep. Matt Dowling charged with DUI

By Madeline Bartos
 2 days ago

Rep. Dowling enters treatment to 'address any possible alcohol issues'

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - State Rep. Matt Dowling of Uniontown is facing DUI charges after a crash earlier this month.

Dowling said he was involved in a head-on crash on June 4. According to court paperwork filed Thursday, he's been charged with DUI, careless driving, driving an unregistered vehicle and following too closely.

In a statement after the crash, Dowling said he's been dealing with physical and mental trauma since a medical issue caused a serious crash last fall , leading to "life changing" injuries.

He said he entered treatment to "address any possible alcohol issues" and no one else was injured in the crash this month.

Dowling represents the 51st Legislative District, which covers parts of Fayette and Somerset counties.

Comments / 0

 

Pa. Rep. Matt Dowling will remove name from November ballot following crash and DUI charges

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- State Rep. Matt Dowling of Uniontown will no longer seek reelection to the state House of Representatives after DUI charges were filed against him earlier this month.In a post to his Facebook page on Friday afternoon, Dowling said he is removing his name from the ballot for the November General Election."My recent auto accident and subsequent treatment that I voluntarily sought drove me to deeply reflect on my life and make some hard decisions. One of those was to leave my seat in the state House of Representatives so that I can better spend time focusing...
Man charged in Westmoreland County crime spree to stand trial

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -  A local man accused in a bizarre crime spree will stand trial. Alex Kerestesy allegedly destroyed a hotel lobby, stole a cart full of items from a drug store and walked off with it wearing only his underwear. Kerestesy said he didn't mean any harm and has mental health issues. But police say he admitted to using drugs before the incidents."I just want to say this whole thing was just a misunderstanding. That's all I can say for now," he said heading into his preliminary hearing on robbery and assault charges after his alleged crime spree...
