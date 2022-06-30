ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NYPD arrests suspect in Queens triple murder

By Luke Funk
fox5ny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - The NYPD says it has arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a triple murder in Queens. Authorities said that the Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Travis Blake, 29, of Queens, in Maine late Thursday evening. Extradition charges are currently...

www.fox5ny.com

PIX11

Video: Suspects drive up on motorcycle before gunpoint robbery

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men who rode up on a motorcycle accosted, and then robbed, a victim in the Bronx Monday, police said. The man, 37, was walking on Teller Avenue when two men drove up on the two-wheeled vehicle, police said. On surveillance video, one of the suspects can be seen hopping off and displaying a handgun before forcibly removing a cellphone and wallet from the victim.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man, 62, fatally shot in Bronx drive-by shooting, police say

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting in the Bronx Monday night, police said. Cops said the victim was outside talking to two young men near 2431 Prospect Avenue in Belmont at around 10:30 p.m. when someone drove up and opened fire, killing him. […]
BRONX, NY
#Nypd#Murder#Extradition#Maine#Jamaica#Violent Crime#Ems
NBC New York

Deadly NYC Dispute Ends With Man Stabbed in Head Multiple Times, Cops Say; 3 Arrested

Three men are facing charges in connection to a deadly incident in which a 32-year-old man died after being stabbed in the head multiple times in Queens, police said. According to the NYPD, at around 3:12 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call of a dispute at the corner of 98 Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Once officers arrived, a man was discovered with multiple stab wounds to the head and a 32-year-old woman with a laceration to her left arm.
QUEENS, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Kelvin White, 43, Arrested

On Monday, July 04, 2022, at 2308 hours, the following 43-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Kelvin White. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. unlawful imprisonment;. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Hempstead Man Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say

A Long Island man was nabbed with a gun and drugs after being stopped for allegedly running a stop sign, authorities announced. The incident took. place around 1 a.m., Sunday, July 3 in Hempstead. According to detectives, Officers spotted a 2019 Toyota Camry run a stop sign at the intersection...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
PIX11

Man fatally stabbed while sleeping in NYC park: NYPD

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was sleeping in a Manhattan park when he was fatally stabbed in the stomach early Tuesday morning, police said. Authorities found the 34-year-old victim with a stab wound in the torso near West and Christopher streets in the West Village at around 4:40 a.m. The victim was taken […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

John Edwards, 62, Murdered

On Monday, July 04, 2022, at approximately 2226 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male shot in front of 2431 Prospect Avenue, within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 62-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest, along...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Man found stabbed to death in Manhattan park

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for answers after a man was found stabbed to death in a park on Manhattan's West Side. It happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday near Christopher Street in Hudson River Greenway Park. Investigators say the 34-year-old victim was sleeping on a bench when he...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

3 shot in Bronx, 1 dies

NEW YORK - A 62-year-old Bronx man died in a triple shooting on July 4th. The NYPD says it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Prospect Ave. Officers responded to a 911 call and found John Edwards with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS rushed him to Saint Barnabas Hospital but it was too late to save his life.
BRONX, NY
longisland.com

Mother Arrested for DWI with Her 3 Children in the Car

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office conducted increased DWI patrols over the 4th of July weekend, resulting in seven arrests including one for violating Leandra’s Law. On July 3, 2022 at 2:50 a.m. Deputy Sheriffs arrested Lydiana Soto Martinez, 37, Medford on charges of Aggravated DWI - Child in Vehicle (E-Felony), Driving While Intoxicated (U-Misdemeanor) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A-Misdemeanor). Ms. Soto was stopped for failing to maintain her lane of travel on SR 112 in Medford. A subsequent investigation revealed she exhibited signs of intoxication including slurred speech, blood shot eyes, and an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath. Her three children aged 15, 12, and 5 were passengers in the vehicle she was operating. She was placed into custody on the above charges and transported to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Bureau. Ms. Soto submitted to a chemical blood test and results are pending with the Suffolk Crime Lab. Ms. Soto was arraigned on July 3rd, 2022, at Suffolk County First District Court.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Aide to mayor robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - An aide to Mayor Eric Adams was robbed at gunpoint in Downtown Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, City Hall confirmed. Two men walked up to the aide at Sands Street and Navy Street, near the Brooklyn Navy Yard, and demanded that he give them his belongings, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

2 dead, 1 wounded after Brooklyn deli shooting

NEW YORK -- Two people were killed and one was injured overnight in a shooting in East New York, Brooklyn. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday inside Spring Creek Deli on Loring Avenue. Police said a 21-year-old man died at the scene, and a 23-year-old was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital. An 18-year-old was also listed in critical condition. One suspect has been taken into custody. The NYPD responded to 11 shootings overnight, with 18 people shot and three killed.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

1 dead, 3 injured in Queens shooting

NEW YORK - A shooting at a mechanic shop in Queens left one man dead, and three other people injured after gunfire erupted late Saturday night. According to the NYPD, police received a 9-1-1 call about gunfire inside the shop located on 89th Avenue in the Richmond Hill section. When...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

3 men, including off-duty correction officer, shot in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (PIX11) — Three men were shot in Queens on Sunday night, police said. There was a crowd near Jamaica Avenue and 214th Place around 8 p.m., authorities said. They’re believed to have been out celebrating the holiday weekend. A 23-year-old man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the crowd, police […]
QUEENS, NY

