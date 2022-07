The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that weather permitting, construction on Illinois 78 north of Annawan will begin Tuesday, July 5. Work includes pipe culvert improvements through the levees at Coal Creek, north of Annawan. Shoulder closures will be utilized, and drivers should be prepared to stop for flaggers, who will be directing traffic. The project is expected to be completed by Aug. 19.

ANNAWAN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO