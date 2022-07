SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon’s minimum wage rates are set to go up tomorrow, giving those earning minimum wage a slight raise. In Oregon the minimum wage required by law is different depending on where workers are. Today, June 30, the minimum wage is $14 per hour in the Portland metro area, $12.75 in “standard” counties including Benton, Lane and Linn Counties, and $12 per hour in “non-urban” counties including Coos and Douglas Counties. Tomorrow, July 1, the minimum wage will increase to $14.75 per hour in the Portland metro area, $13.50 per hour in standard counties, and $12.50 per hour in non-urban counties.

