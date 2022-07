Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that over $42 million have been reserved for Ohio communities to use for demolition purposes Friday. The Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program is an initiative designed to reinvigorate communities around the state, as counties can now apply for $500,000 grants for urban renewal purposes. The money is primarily designated for the demolition of derelict buildings and reinvestment into the surrounding community.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO