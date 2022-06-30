ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Steamers shut out Knights, win 10th straight for first time since 2014

By By David Gough Sports Editor
 2 days ago

EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers just keep on winning.

With their 2-0 victory over the Greenbrier Knights on Wednesday evening at Historic Hicks Field, Edenton has now come out on top in 10 straight games.

It’s the first time since 2014 that the Steamers have reached a double-digit winning streak.

They’ve reached this point by scoring more than 10 runs in most of their games during the stretch, but Wednesday was all about the pitching as Jacob Lawler, Chris Morris and Tanner Thach teamed up for Edenton’s first shutout victory of the season.

“Everyone feels good,” Steamers head coach Justin Hill said, of the streak. “You know you have to come ready to play every day no matter if you’ve won or lost 10 in a row. Anybody can beat you, and (tonight) we did enough. Our pitching kept us in it.”

Lawler managed to escape jams in each of the first two innings of the game.

After a seven-pitch strikeout of Luke Waters to open the night, Greenbrier’s Max Lucas worked a walk and Andrea Dalatri looped a single to right-center field to put runners on the corners.

Warren Bailey hit a fly ball to left field that was caught by Tyler West, but Lucas stayed at third not risking a throw home. Lawler then got Dylan Bowen for his second strikeout looking to end the inning without a run coming home.

Lawler faced another jam in the second when Domonick Proctor and Blake Hermann both had two-out singles, but a strikeout of Waters ended the inning before any damage was done again.

He had less of a difficult time the rest of his outing as he threw just 32 pitches in the next three innings after 42 in the first two. Lawler only allowed one base runner via walk in that time and even had a four-pitch fifth inning.

No runs came across in Lawler’s five innings of work as he allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out seven.

He also left the game with a 2-0 lead thanks in large part to a big at-bat from lefty Tate Abbott in the bottom of the second.

After Greenbrier’s Andrew Ramos retired the first five Edenton (16-4, 12-4 Premier Collegiate League) batters with little issue Wednesday, the Steamers’ first baseman made Ramos work.

On a 2-2 count with two outs, Abbott fouled off four straight pitches and finally won the battle with a single into right field to extend the inning.

It proved to be worthwhile as the very next pitch to Jackson Hipp was knocked over the left field fence for a two-run home run and a 2-0 Steamers lead.

“That was a great, great at-bat by Tate Abbott,” Hill said. “To end that with a hit with two outs, two strikes, to give Jackson Hipp the opportunity there, that was huge of Tate to have that at-bat and Jackson put a swing on the first pitch and it was a no-doubter.”

Despite it being an unusually low-scoring game for the Edenton lineup, those two at-bats were all the Steamers needed to win this one.

Chris Morris came to the mound in relief of Lawler in the sixth and retired the first six batters he faced and only allowed one base runner via single in three innings of work.

Thach then came in for the save opportunity in the ninth and got it with a 1-2-3 inning.

“Great job by the pitchers,” Hill said.

BROKEN RECORD

Edenton shortstop Chase Bruno went hitless Wednesday night for the first time since last season.

His hitting streak ended at 21 games and he noted he was frustrated it ended with his last at-bat of the day being a four-pitch walk, but he had already made Steamers history a couple games ago.

His 21-game streak is now the longest hitting streak in Edenton history, surpassing current Major League Baseball player Joey Wendle’s 19-game one in 2011.

Wendle has played in the big leagues since 2016 and is currently in his first season with the Miami Marlins after stints with the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays.

“It means a lot, honestly,” Bruno said. “It’s an honor to even compare myself like that to Joey Wendle. It feels great. Hopefully, I can build off it.”

