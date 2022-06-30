Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year-Old

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 39-year-old woman who has not been seen in a week. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police's Cold Case Unit issued an alert regarding Silver Spring resident Meron Gebrehiwot, 39, who was last seen in the 1900 block of Featherwood Street on Friday, June 24.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for a suspect in an assault with a dangerous weapon offense that happened in the 600 block of Alabama Ave, Southeast, DC. At around 5:30 p.m., police responded to Alabama Ave, for reports of a shooting, according to the news release. Police found […]
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in finding a man who went missing in Rockville Thursday night. Police say Karl Fong Treichel was last seen around 11 p.m. in the area of Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center at 9901 Medical Center Drive.
A 20-year-old driver died in a crash on a street on "Good Luck Road" this week in Prince George's County. Chris Brian Orellana, of Lanham, was heading east when he lost control of his car and crossed the double yellow line, hitting a westbound minivan around 8:35 p.m. on June 28, PGPD said.
A Maryland man was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a home invasion robbery and a subsequent police shootout in 2020, authorities announced. Andre Smith and Stephen Warren, who was sentenced to 90 years behind bars, broke into a home on the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace in Landover in August 2020, and threatened a mother and her daughter, Prince George's County Police said.
An inmate was temporarily released from the Montgomery County Detention Center by mistake on Thursday after he was arrested for attempted murder for shooting at a police car. “As a result of this situation, the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation will conduct a full internal investigation into this matter,” said Angela Talley, director of the department, in a statement Friday. She said the suspect was mistakenly released due to a “processing error” after the suspect was ordered to be held without bond Thursday.
Detectives are investigating what they believe to be a suspected homicide after finding a body in an Elkridge hotel room, authorities say. The man’s body was found around 8 a.m. in an Econo Lodge hotel room in the 5800 block of Bonnie View Lane, Howard County officials said. While...
Update: Mr. Marrinan has been located safe and unharmed. The Rockville City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Rockville man. James Thomas Marrinan, age 84, of block of Old Creek Court, was last seen leaving his home in his vehicle on 6/29/22 and has not returned.
ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County police charged a man in connection with a fatal stabbing Thursday morning at a hotel. Erik Sean Meister, 43, of Elkridge, was charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Dereck Thurman Williams, 60, of Elkridge, police said. County police said officers were...
“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to a series of Armed Robbery (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred in the District. Armed Carjacking (Gun):. On Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 7:05 am, the suspects exited...
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating a suspected shooting that occurred on Friday afternoon in Baltimore City. At 3:33 p.m., the MDTA Police received calls for a possible road rage incident between the drivers of a black Honda sedan and a blue Chrysler sedan in the northbound lanes of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (I-895). A preliminary investigation suggests that …
A woman told Vienna police that while she was sitting in her vehicle in the lower parking lot of Westwood Country Club, 800 Maple Ave., E., on June 30 at 5:05 a.m. waiting for her son, she heard a noise and found that three men were tampering with her vehicle.
Three 16-year-old males are in custody following a string of residential burglaries and the attempted homicide of a Montgomery County Police officer that occurred in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and I-495. As the result of a recent residential burglary trend, the Montgomery County Police – 2nd District Investigative Section...
ARLINGTON, Va. — An Arlington County man whose vehicle was stolen after thieves went inside his home to take the keys was surprised to find out his car was connected to a pursuit where three teens were charged with the attempted murder of an officer. The man, who asked...
