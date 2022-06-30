Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year-Old

An inmate was temporarily released from the Montgomery County Detention Center by mistake on Thursday after he was arrested for attempted murder for shooting at a police car. “As a result of this situation, the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation will conduct a full internal investigation into this matter,” said Angela Talley, director of the department, in a statement Friday. She said the suspect was mistakenly released due to a “processing error” after the suspect was ordered to be held without bond Thursday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO