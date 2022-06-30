ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, AL

GRAPHIC: Man accused of biting hole in Walker Co. deputy’s arm

By WBRC Staff
WAFF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Carbon Hill man is accused of biting a hole in a Walker County deputy’s arm and spitting in his face. The Walker County County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy R.J. Richardson responded to a call for service Thursday night where someone was...

www.waff.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walker County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Carbon Hill, AL
State
Alabama State
Walker County, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Deputy Brad Johnson dies after being shot in Bibb County chase

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the two Bibb County sheriff’s deputies who were shot during a pursuit Wednesday night has died. Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson has confirmed the passing of Deputy Bradley Johnson at UAB Hospital just after 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Johnson, 32, had been in law enforcement since 2013 and […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported July 1, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 1, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 24 theft of property – 4th; Dollar General; Hwy 278W; general merchandise; $11 June 27 theft of property – 4th; person; Main Ave. NE; miscellaneous; $30counterfeit $100; State of Alabama; Cherokee Ave. SW June 28 theft of property – 4th; person; Airpods; $185theft of property – 4th; joysticks and D20’s; 4th St. SW; cards; $135 June 30 theft of property – 1st degree; Home 2 Suites; Hwy 157; lumber; $8,000 Arrests June 30 Checkon, William E; 79 public intoxicationresisting arrest Holcomb, Harley S; 23 theft of property – 4th degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Florence detectives investigating homicide on Holt Avenue

According to Town Creek Police, there were children on the scene of the murder-suicide. According to Town Creek Police, there were children at the scene of the killing, they escaped safely. Transgender laws take effect in schools. Updated: 6 hours ago. The new transgender laws are among the 63 laws...
TOWN CREEK, AL
WAFF

One dead, eight injured in Saturday morning crash

According to the post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the two teens were uninjured but thirsty upon rescue. Director of Colbert County 911 Michael Smith told me dispatchers can benefit by knowing that the caller is autistic. Warm, muggy July 4th weekend!. Updated: 17 hours ago. WAFF 48...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

North Alabama woman charged with homicide after authorities say her meth use led to stillborn baby

A pregnant north Alabama woman was charged with homicide after authorities say she used meth throughout her pregnancy and delivered a stillborn baby. The Morgan County Department of Human Resources contacted the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office after 20-year-old Faith Victoria Kemp delivered a stillborn child 38 weeks into her pregnancy at Madison Hospital on May 13, authorities said Thursday.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Walker Co#Abundant Life Church#Alabama Crimson Tide Head#Wbrc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WAAY-TV

1 arrested in Hartselle shooting that injured juvenile

A juvenile has been arrested on multiple charges after a shooting in Hartselle that injured another juvenile. Hartselle Police said the arrested juvenile was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and second-degree assault. The shooting happened June 23 at the intersection of Crestline and Frost streets. The victim was...
HARTSELLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy