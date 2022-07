GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River will once again be conducting a cape seal project on several different streets in the city, starting Tuesday, July 5. Astle Avenue from Unita Drive to Logan Street; Astle Drive and adjacent area; Hackberry Street from River View Drive to Easy Street; Hitching Post Drive from Crossbow Drive to Iowa Avenue; Hutton Circle; Hutton Street from Wilkes Drive to Hackberry Street; Hutton Street from Juniper Street to Knotty Pine Street; Hutton Street from Hackberry Street to Juniper Street; Ironwood Street from Greasewood Street to Pecan Drive; Mansface Street from Wilkes Drive to Easy Street; Roosevelt Drive from Uinta Drive to Wilkes Drive; Shoshone Avenue from Uinta Drive to Hitching Post Drive; and Trail Drive from Hitching Post Drive to Winter View Drive.

