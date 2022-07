During her three-season run on Southern Charm, Chelsea Meissner briefly dated her co-star, Austen Kroll, before she decided to keep the details of her personal life private. Chelsea, a hair stylist, departed the Bravo series along with Cameran Eubanks Wimberly and Naomie Olindo (who is coming back when the show returns for Season 8 on June 23) after Season 6 wrapped in 2019. Since then, viewers have been able to keep up with the fan favorite on social media.

