SARATOGA SPRINGS — This year, racing fans will be treated to a trifecta of premium giveaways at the Saratoga Race Course. All giveaways are free with paid admission and are distributed on a first-come-first-serve-basis. On Friday, July 29, the first giveaway of the season will be a branded picnic blanket, presented by Saratoga Casino Hotel. On Friday, August 19, a long sleeve ringer-style shirt, emblazoned with the Saratoga logo will be given out. And on Friday, September 2, an umbrella with the famous Saratoga red and white will be given to the first fans in attendance. For more information, visit NYRA.com/Saratoga.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO