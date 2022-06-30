ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA Game Commission Issues Guidance To Deal With Nuisance Wildlife

Photo provided by Pixabay

By Thomas Kwan

Living in Pennsylvania means lots of wildlife, which also means a lot of wildlife problems, one of the most common being garden raiding. Here is the state-recommended way of dealing with nuisance wildlife.

Pennsylvanians have the common occurrence of garden raiding, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC). The usual suspects include rabbits, groundhogs, and deer, but raccoons and bears often make appearances for food sources such as sweet corn or berries. PGC recommends scarecrows or deterrents like hanging pie tins or spraying peppery liquids on plants as an inexpensive solution. Fences are also a go-to way to keep out these garden nuisances.

According to PGC, live traps are another route commonwealth residents can take protections against these critters. Live traps have a variety of sizes and styles, including a cage-with-closing-door design. The PGC recommends live traps for residential areas because if you accidentally trap your neighbor's pet, releasing it quickly and safely is easy. All you'll have to do is open the door to the cage.

Animals like rabbits and squirrels can be caught and relocated, while other animals that carry rabies, such as raccoons, bats, groundhogs, foxes, and coyotes, cannot and should not be relocated. According to PGC, this is because vector species can spread disease. Residents can kill or release the captured vector species, although releasing may carry some risk. Captured skunks are apt to spray you, which is very unpleasant, and scratch or bite people, even when the captor is just trying to free the animal. Residents will have to either be deodorized or wait for test results on the trapped animal, determining if it's rabid or not before releasing the animal.

PGC recommends you ask yourself these questions before setting a trap to solve your garden raiding or wildlife invasion issue:

  1. Are you prepared to kill the trapped animal?
  2. Do you know how to dispose of an animal carcass?
  3. Do you know how to release a trapped animal?
  4. Do you know what bait should use to ensure you catch the problematic species?
  5. Do you know how often to check a trap set to capture wildlife?

According to PGC, Landowners and homeowners may not trap beavers, bobcats, migratory birds, big game, threatened wildlife, or endangered species. Landowners should contact the regional office serving the county before trapping nuisance wildlife. Any captured animals may not be retained alive, sold, or given away. Although, you may relocate them to a natural setting. If a resident kills any wildlife, you must notify the PGC.

Exclusion and trapping are probably the two most commonly used approaches for dealing with nuisance wildlife. According to PGC, exclusion, which is a method of animal proofing your home, can be effective for some species, such as rabbits, bats, squirrels, raccoons, chipmunks, groundhogs, Canada geese, and other waterfowl.

According to the PGC, this method does not always work, as some animals adjust to it. Timing is everything when using exclusion. During summer, bats make their way into your home. By using exclusion during this time, trapping the bats inside your home, leaving them to scamper throughout your house, searching for a way out. The same policy applies to maternity den animals such as skunks, raccoons, squirrels, and groundhogs. It is best to wait till fall before implementing exclusionary methods because the animals leave during this time when the young are older.

Animals like skunks, Canada geese, groundhogs, and moles take a different method to resolve the issue. Feces from Canada geese destroy yards located near water. To deal with this species exploding devices, scarecrows, and fencing are recommended. Federal protection laws for Canadian geese stop people from hunting them. Blue herons and great egrets eat expensive fish of property owners in rural areas and suburbs from residents' backyard ponds. Putting rocks or other hiding material in the water for the fish to swim under or locating the pond closer to the house helps reduce this problem.

Nuisance wildlife is a problem many Pennsylvanians face, but where there is a will, there is a way. Always remember, there is a proper way to deal with these invasive species.

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.

Alissa Rose

Experts warn an invasive species are spreading in Pennsylvania

Recently, an invasive species called jumping worms have been found in Pennsylvania. According to data from the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified as an invasive species in Pennsylvania in 2017.
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Increases Hunting Permits With Rising Deer Population

To curb the increasing deer population, Pennsylvania has increased the number of deer hunting permits. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, State forest lands and state parks are offering white-tailed deer hunters more hunting opportunities across Pennsylvania as part of the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).
Pocono Update

Game Commission Needs Public's Help Sighting Wild Turkeys

The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) requests the public's assistance in surveying turkey populations throughout the commonwealth. According to a recent release, The PGC needs the public's help in reporting wild turkeys sightings this summer. The Pennsylvania Wild Turkey Sighting Survey opens July 1 and runs through Aug. 31. Participation is important for turkey population management. Survey data allows the agency to determine total wild turkey productivity and compare long-term reproductive success within Pennsylvania and across states. Data is also used in the turkey population model to track population trends. Participants are asked to record the number of wild turkeys they see and the location, date, and contact information if agency biologists have any questions. Results from previous years are also available on the website.
a-z-animals.com

The Largest Bald Eagle Nest Ever Found

As the national birds of the United States, bald eagles are one of the best-known birds around. They are large birds of prey that are widespread and abundant across the US. Bald eagles are easily recognized by their distinctive appearance and massive wingspan. However, bald eagles are also known for creating the largest nest of any bird in the world. But just how big do their nests get? Join us as we discover the largest bald eagle nest ever found!
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Fire Commission Releases Firework Guidelines Ahead of July 4

As the nation gears up to celebrate Independence Day next weekend, the Pennsylvania Fire Commission releases firework safety guidelines. According to The Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were an estimated 15,600 firework-related injuries in the U.S. in 2020. According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks are responsible for more than 19,500 fires and cause an average of $105 million in direct property damage annually. Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey released a list of firework safety precautions to keep people and property safe earlier this week.
Pocono Update

PennDOT's New Database Helps Public Weed Out Sketchy Mechanics

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has made it easier to find reputable sources for state vehicle inspections. In a recent release, PennDOT has announced that it has launched a new database showing which vehicle inspection stations, inspectors, dealers, and issuing agents are under suspension for infractions of state inspection regulations and laws as well as contract violations.
