One of the biggest tech companies in the world is apparently feeling the effects of the crypto crash, too. Novi, a digital wallet for cryptocurrency that Meta debuted in 2021, is on its last legs. Per the Novi website, users have until Sept. 1 to get their info and their remaining crypto balance off the site. As CNBC pointed out, this snuffs out the final, tiny flickering flame from Meta’s crypto efforts over the last few years.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO