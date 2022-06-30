ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AAA "Tow to Go" program temporarily reactivated for the holiday weekend

By Emilie Kyler
mycbs4.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAAA announced they will be reactivating their "Tow to Go" program for this holiday weekend in the state of Florida. AAA- The Auto Club Group spokesperson, Mark Jenkins, says the program...

The Independent

Delta passengers offered $10,000 to take a later flight

Delta Air Lines passengers boarding a flight on Monday morning were amazed to be offered $10,000 (£8,210) to give up their seats. Boarding had already begun for the flight - from Grand Rapids, Michigan to Minneapolis, Minnesota -when Delta staff announced that the flight was overbooked,Airline ground staff said they were looking for eight passengers willing to travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota on a later flight. In return, the volunteers would each be awarded $10,000 in compensation.The Independent was unable to verify how much the airline paid out to passengers in this instance, but it is not uncommon for large sums...
Axios Twin Cities

Delta Air Lines warns of rocky July 4 travel weekend

Delta Air Lines has issued a systemwide waiver for travelers to rebook at no charge July 1-4, a sign that there is likely to be mass cancellations this holiday weekend. Last weekend, Delta, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, canceled more than 600 flights and delayed more than 2,000.How it works: Travelers can rebook on delta.com for anytime between now and July 8 without paying a fee or fare difference. State of play: The core issue, writes Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter, is that Delta is experiencing a pilot shortage. Delta pilots wrote an open letter last month raising alarm about working excess overtime hours to keep the airline running.What's ahead: The Delta pilots will be picketing at MSP Airport Thursday as part of a nationwide effort by their union to get a better contract from the airline, writes Axios Atlanta's Emma Hurt. Of note: Because the pilots — members of the Delta unit of the Air Line Pilots Association — are picketing on their days off, service will not be affected.
BoardingArea

Delta Air Lines July 4th Holiday Travel Waiver

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Delta Air Lines continues to face severe pilot staffing issues, and this 4th of July weekend we’ll likely see hundreds of cancellations due to the holiday weekend. When it comes to US airlines, Delta seems to lead with...
The Independent

Delays, cancelations and $10,000 oversold flight offers: Chaos as 4 July travel sets pandemic air travel records

Travelers headed off for the 4 July weekend experienced delays, overnight stays in airports and even $10,000 offers to give up seats on oversold flights, as the US braces for its busiest Independence Day holiday since before the pandemic.On Friday, nearly 8,000 flights were delayed in the US, with the worst breakdowns at New York City-area airports.Forty-five per cent of flights were delayed out of LaGuardia, while 44 per cent of flights were delayed at the John F Kennedy and Newark airpots, according to data from Flight Aware.Their analysis found that JetBlue and Allegiant Air were the worst carriers...
CBS News

What's ahead for travelers during July 4 "airmageddon"

As the U.S. prepares for what some in the industry are calling "airmageddon," travelers are bracing for a possible meltdown at airlines, airports and security and customs checkpoints, not to mention hotels and hotel services. AAA predicts roughly 42 million Americans will take a road trip by car of 50...
CNET

Delta Offers Travel Waivers to Fend Off July Fourth Travel Crush

Fourth of July flyers can expect a busy weekend, so Delta is taking preemptive steps to try to ease the travel crush. The airline is issuing systemwide fare difference travel waivers July 1-4. The waivers allow passengers to rebook their flights for either before or after the busiest Fourth of July travel days with no extra costs, as long as they fly to the same destination as their original ticket.
