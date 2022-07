CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have set their roster for Las Vegas Summer League -- a team highlighted by three of the four rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft class. No. 14 pick Ochai Agbaji will be joined by second-rounders Isaiah Mobley and Luke Travers. No. 39 pick Khalifa Diop, one of the draft-and-stash players, is not participating. Diop is already back overseas, transitioning from last year’s club Gran Canaria to a new one. Sources say Diop has numerous interested suitors and may sign to play in the EuroLeague -- a step up from Liga ACB. While the Cavs were initially hoping Diop could at least participate in the summer camp, that won’t be the case.

