Committed: Kourtney Kardashian Refuses To Leave Husband Travis Barker's Side As He Remains Hospitalized

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26OXAd_0gR7HaCH00
MEGA

In sickness and in health! Kourtney Kardashian has remained by her husband Travis Barker 's side since he was hospitalized for pancreatitis earlier this week.

The Poosh founder, 43, has kept a low profile since he was taken in Tuesday.

At the time, he was experiencing "extreme stomach pain" and "could barely walk."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y86wl_0gR7HaCH00
MEGA

Radar learned the Blink-182 rocker's medical emergency stemmed from a recent colonoscopy. Travis was taken to West Hills hospital in L.A. on Tuesday before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for additional care.

"God save me," Travis wrote hours before he was wheeled in on a stretcher with Kourtney trailing behind him as her security traveled in their SUV following the ambulance.

Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar.

Kourtney has not posted any updates via social media, only sharing a Poosh article via Twitter on Wednesday.

The drummer's daughter, Alabama Barker , shared a quick statement that day alongside a photo of her hand and Travis' hand. "Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love. I appreciate you and love all of you," she wrote via Instagram Stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qoAZi_0gR7HaCH00
JLRED

While his dad recovers, Landon played alongside Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden in New York City, doing a live rendition of Die in California .

Atiana De La Hoya , the daughter of Travis' ex-wife, Shanna Moakler , from her previous relationship with professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya , also spoke out.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time," she wrote via social media on Wednesday. "It is heard, felt and appreciated Xx."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WeNGc_0gR7HaCH00
Photographer Group/MEGA

Travis' health scare came just one month after he and Kourtney said their "I dos" in front of family and friends in Italy, marking their third wedding ceremony since getting engaged in October 2021.

The lovebirds had tied the knot just before heading to Portofino in an intimate courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, following their Vegas nuptials for fun.

HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
