Committed: Kourtney Kardashian Refuses To Leave Husband Travis Barker's Side As He Remains Hospitalized

In sickness and in health! Kourtney Kardashian has remained by her husband Travis Barker 's side since he was hospitalized for pancreatitis earlier this week.

The Poosh founder, 43, has kept a low profile since he was taken in Tuesday.

At the time, he was experiencing "extreme stomach pain" and "could barely walk."

Radar learned the Blink-182 rocker's medical emergency stemmed from a recent colonoscopy. Travis was taken to West Hills hospital in L.A. on Tuesday before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for additional care.

"God save me," Travis wrote hours before he was wheeled in on a stretcher with Kourtney trailing behind him as her security traveled in their SUV following the ambulance.

Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar.

Kourtney has not posted any updates via social media, only sharing a Poosh article via Twitter on Wednesday.

The drummer's daughter, Alabama Barker , shared a quick statement that day alongside a photo of her hand and Travis' hand. "Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love. I appreciate you and love all of you," she wrote via Instagram Stories.

While his dad recovers, Landon played alongside Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden in New York City, doing a live rendition of Die in California .

Atiana De La Hoya , the daughter of Travis' ex-wife, Shanna Moakler , from her previous relationship with professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya , also spoke out.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time," she wrote via social media on Wednesday. "It is heard, felt and appreciated Xx."

Travis' health scare came just one month after he and Kourtney said their "I dos" in front of family and friends in Italy, marking their third wedding ceremony since getting engaged in October 2021.

The lovebirds had tied the knot just before heading to Portofino in an intimate courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, following their Vegas nuptials for fun.