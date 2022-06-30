ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Scammers hit Oregon City, impersonate cops over the phone: OCPD

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6OAA_0gR7HVjW00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon City residents are being told to think twice if they get a call from someone claiming to be a police officer.

Authorities said they have received reports from community members where a scammer contacts them claiming to be a member of the Oregon City Police Department.

In the calls, the person pretending to be law enforcement often refers to the victim by name and tells them they are under an investigation which can only be avoided by sending money or making a purchase, according to OCPD.

These Oregon laws take effect by July 1

Police warned the public not to trust the number appearing on the phone as scammers can sometimes “spoof” legitimate law enforcement agencies’ numbers and use actual officers’ names.

“The Oregon City Police Department does not call individuals and demand or request money under any circumstances,” the agency said in a post to Facebook . “The Oregon City Police Department or any other law enforcement agency does not call community members seeking payment for outstanding traffic citations or warrants.”

OCPD offered these tips to avoid falling victim to similar scams:

  • Never give out personal information to someone over the phone or email that contacted you unexpectedly.
  • Be wary of callers who demand money for any service immediately.
  • Update privacy settings on social media accounts. Scammers can target individuals’ information from publicly visible social media pages, like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, to make the con more believable.
  • Official agencies and utility companies do not contact people for payment by GreenDot, iTunes, or other kinds of prepaid payments.
  • Do not wire money or give card information to strangers.
Sandy restaurant illegally kept $17K in tips: Labor officials

Scammers often try to scare victims into getting the money and are very demanding, police said. If in doubt, authorities advised people to find the number for their local law enforcement office and call it directly.

Oregon City residents can reach OCPD by calling the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Oregonian

Man shot Friday at Gresham MAX station dies, police say

The man who was shot at a Gresham MAX station on Friday morning has died, according to reports. The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. Friday on the westbound platform of the MAX stop near 162nd Avenue and East Burnside. The shooter fled the scene and has not been apprehended. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
GRESHAM, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Stabbed in heels: Homeless Portlander attacked in his sleep

Scotty, who likes high heels and doesn't speak much, was attacked while he napped under a tree in the street; a suspect has been arrested. An elderly homeless man who often dresses in,women's clothes, was stabbed multiple times as he slept outside on Monday night, June 27. "Scotty," as he is known, is still alive and being treated at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He has been a regular at meals at Blanchet House of Hospitality in Old Town. Portland police made an arrest on Wednesday, June 29, after photos of the suspect were distributed to officers at Central...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammers#City Police#Privacy Settings#Fraud#Ocpd
KXL

Man Shot At 162nd Avenue Max Station

GRESHAM, Ore. — A man was shot early Friday morning at the MAX station at Southeast 162nd Avenue and East Burnside. He was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition or identity. Two men were on the westbound platform when one of them shot the...
GRESHAM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
kezi.com

Scientific testing provides new info in 2020 unidentified person case

ALBANY, Ore. -- Science has revealed new evidence in the case of an unidentified person from April 2020, but the person remains unidentified. Oregon State Police says that on April 4, 2020, the remains of an adult white woman were found off a road in Albany. According to state police, the woman was between 30 and 50 years old at the time of her death, and may have been dead for week or months. Due to the state of the remains, the woman was unidentifiable at the time. Police say an autopsy was performed and dental and DNA profiles were obtained, but neither of these have matched with any missing person case up to this point.
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

Victim in Gresham MAX station shooting has died, Gresham P.D. says

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department has confirmed a man shot early Friday morning has died. Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at a TriMet station in the 16100 block of East Burnside Street. Police said two men were on the westbound MAX platform when one shot the other. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
GRESHAM, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy