There’s still plenty of time to make predictions about how the 2022 season will unfold for the Dallas Cowboys. Right now, it all seems possible (both good and bad). For instance, one outlet says to keep an eye on backup running back Tony Pollard; this could be the year that gets him his first Pro Bowl nod. Another says Mike McCarthy probably isn’t going anywhere, regardless of which would-be head coaches are waiting in the wings.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO