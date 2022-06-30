ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence Day trash pickup schedule for Southwest Florida

 2 days ago
Southwest, Fla. – Independence Day is this coming Monday, which means your trash pickup could be affected due to the holiday.

Here’s the solid waste pickup schedules for counties across Southwest Florida for Monday, July 4th:

Lee County

  • Lee County Solid Waste will not collect waste on Independence Day.
  • The Independence Day Holiday on Monday, July 4 will delay collection schedules by one day for the rest of the week.
  • This includes the city of Fort Myers and the city of Cape Coral.

Collier County

  • If your regular collection day falls on any of these holidays, collection will be made on your next regularly scheduled collection day.
  • This includes the city of Naples

Charlotte County

  • There is no residential curbside or special pick-ups on Independence Day.
  • If your collection day falls on one of the above holidays, collection will be one day later that week with Friday customers being serviced on Saturday.
  • The Solid Waste Office and Transfer Facilities are also closed.
  • This includes the city of Port Charlotte and the city of Punta Gorda.

Hendry County

  • Trash will not be collected on The Fourth of July.
  • Regular collection services will resume on the next regularly scheduled pickup day

Glades County

  • To contact Glades County about waste pickup on holidays, click here

DeSoto County

  • Trash will not be collected on Independence Day
  • Residents will be allowed to put double the amount of trash out for pickup on the next normal service day

