BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - The Bullhead City Police Department says a crash involving a jet skier and four others on the Colorado River took place on July 4. In a tweet, the police department said it's investigating the crash that happened at Community Park around 4:40 p.m. when a jet skier reportedly lost control and drove into the "swim-only" area, hitting four people.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO