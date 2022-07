The Minnesota Twins lost three of their five games with Cleveland this week, and Thursday’s 5-3 loss was especially hard to take for the Twins’ broadcast booth. Cleveland was down 3-1 heading into the ninth inning and ended up staging an epic comeback capped off by a two-run walk-off home run from Andres Gimenez. The loss marked the second time the Twins lost via walk-off in as many days. Twins TV play-by-play man Dick Bremer delivered a funny call on the broadcast after the ball sailed over the center field fence.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO