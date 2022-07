Emporia City Commissioners have a lengthy agenda ahead of them when they convene for their regular action meeting Wednesday morning. Commissioners will first receive the annual audit report from City Treasurer Janet Harrouff before considering a request to submit property at 2915 West Sixth Ave. to the Kansas Department of Commerce for RHID eligibility. A bid from Evergreen and grant contract, a bid for the city’s chip seal program, an ordinance to vacate a city alleyway and the issuance of industrial revenue bonds for the Whittier II Mathropolis property will all see consideration.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO