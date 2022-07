Click here to read the full article. The stock market took another hit on Thursday after the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released its latest report which showed consumer spending slowed in May. Overall consumer spending rose just 0.2% in May, according to BEA’s Thursday report. This marks a slowdown from the 0.9% growth in April. The Bureau’s measure of inflation remained unchanged from the last month, with prices in May up 6.3% compared to the same period last year. This new data stoked investor worries leading to a sell off on Thursday, which marks the final day of the second quarter. As...

